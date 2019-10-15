New Beats Solo Pro headphones boast cool looks and enormous battery life

Beats has announced its latest noise-canceling headphones, the Beats Solo Pro, which sport an astounding 40-hour battery life.

The new wireless cans are the company's first on-ear headphones that come with active noise cancelation, detecting and blocking environmental noise, whether you're on a noisy airplane or trying to work in a busy cafe.

The Beats Solo Pro use an updated version of the proprietary Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology seen in the Beats Studio3; as well as monitoring ambient noise, these wireless headphones evaluate fit and adjust "for leakage caused by hair, earrings, different ears shapes, and movement of your head," according to Beats.

For those occasions when you need to hear the world around you (like crossing the street, for example), Transparency mode allows some environmental sound to pass through the earcups; this can be activated by pressing a button on the left earcup.

(Image credit: Beats)

Stellar battery life

The Beats Solo Pro are designed for listening on the move, boasting a staggering 40-hour battery life when listening to music alone, and 22 hours with active noise cancelation or Transparency mode turned on.

Beats says that the new headphones build upon the sound profile of the Solo3 Wireless, using a "refined driver with optimized diaphragm geometries," which should provide an "exceptional frequency response with lower total harmonic distortion". In other words, you should be able to hear your music in fantastic detail.

With Apple's H1 chip built in (that's the same chip you'll find in the new Apple AirPods), you can summon Siri with your voice alone – and with beam-forming microphones and a speech-detecting accelerometer, any commands you give Siri, as well as any phone calls you make, should sound crystal clear.

Like the AirPods, the Beats Solo Pro support Audio Sharing – so, if you and your buddy both have a pair of compatible Beats headphones or AirPods, you need simply to tap two phones together and you’ll both be able to listen in with your individual headphones to whatever is playing.

Coming in a range of cool, matte colors (handpicked by none other than Pharrell Williams, according to Beats), they're available to preorder from the Apple website for $299.95 (£269.95 / AU$429.95).

It's worth bearing in mind, that with a new model out, we could see some fantastic Beats headphone deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday.