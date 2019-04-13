Munguia vs Hogan live stream: how to watch tonight's boxing online from anywhere

The Jaime Munguia vs Dennis Hogan fight is here which means the WBO junior middleweight championship belt is on the line to fight for. This is your chance to live stream all the action from where you are in the world, and this guide explains how.

Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan - where and when The Munguia vs Hogan fight will take place at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico on Saturday, April 13. The undercard is set to start at 7pm ET (4pm PT, 9am AEST) with the main event likely to commence at 9pm ET (6pm PT, 11am AEST Sunday).

This fight sees home turf Mexican, Jaime Munguia in the ring for the second time in 2019 as he defends his WBO junior middleweight belt, having taken the boxing world by storm in 2018, as you can see from his record of 31-0, 26 KOs.

But Munguia's opponent is no slouch as Australia's Hogan also sports an impressive record of 28-1-1, 7 KOs. While he is the mandatory challenger for the belt, he earned that place by winning his last six fights including victory over Jamie Weetch by unanimous decision.

Munguia has the home crowd behind him plus the age and height advantage over Hogan at 23 versus 34 and 6'1" versus 5'8". But this is boxing and anything can happen.

All the action will be live streamed on DAZN in North America. Read on to find out how to live stream the Munguia vs Hogan fight from absolutely anywhere.

Live stream the Munguia vs Hogan fight from outside your country

In the US or Canada tonight? Then scroll just a little further down this page and we'll tell you who's broadcasting the boxing from where you are.

But if you're abroad this weekend then you'll need another way to watch and avoid possible geo-blocking. That's where using a VPN comes in.

Short for Virtual Private Networking, it's an ideal piece of software that allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. (i.e. one that's actually showing the boxing). They're are also really handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either.

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and super secure 3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns and no less impressive for it

How to watch Munguia vs Hogan: US live stream

DAZN is hosting the fight exclusively in the US

Streaming service DAZN has added this event to its ever growing roster with the Munguia vs Hogan fight airing live. This time the main event will start around 9pm ET, 6pm PT with the undercard at 7pm ET, 4pm PT. If you're not already a subscriber, a DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month. The channel is promising 'over 70 fight nights per year'. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch a Munguia vs Hogan live stream in Canada

DAZN has the rights in Canada too

DAZN is the channel with all the coverage for Munguia vs Hogan in Canada. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Watch the Dennis Hogan fight in Australia

Want to watch your home country hero going for the gold in Mexico? Then you're in luck as Epicentre.TV (no, us neither) has managed to get the rights to show it live on a PPV basis. Click the link above to go through to the service's website at around 11am AEST on Sunday morning and then cough up $19.99. That, we're told, will allow you to watch the match in its entirety. Outside Australia today but still want to watch? You're in luck - follow our instructions for using a VPN above and watch as if you were back Down Under.

How to watch the Munguia vs Hogan fight: UK stream