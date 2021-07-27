Microsoft tries to make sense of Windows 11 requirements in new video

Microsoft has posted a video attempting to clarify the requirements of Windows 11 , while agreeing with the frustrations of some who won’t be able to upgrade to the operating system.

It’s safe to say that the messaging for the requirements of Windows 11 hasn’t been the clearest, so Microsoft has been trying to make sense of it to users in the lead up to its release.

With conflicting advice on what the requirements are for, especially with no clear explanation as yet regarding the TPM 2.0 module , this question and answer session to potential business users for Windows 11 was another effort in making the system requirements clear.

Windows 11 requirements, again

In a video named ‘Windows 11 upgrade paths and deployment tools’, representatives from Microsoft further explained how the upcoming operating system was a big upgrade, while also making sure it was compatible with enterprise and business users to easily deploy the upgrade to workplaces across the world.

However, the topic of Windows 11 system requirements was raised, with the company keenly aware that the eligibility requirements were steep compared to previous Windows releases.

“We know it sucks that some aren’t going to be eligible for Windows 11,” Microsoft explained, “but the great thing to remember is the reason we’re doing this is to keep devices more productive and ensure that users have better security than ever before so businesses can stay protected in this new workforce.”

Analysis: Let’s start again Microsoft

It’s now two months since Windows 11 was officially announced, and while its new look and features were welcomed by many, these seemed to be spoiled by the complex system requirements that it necessitates.

Before June, you would be hard-pressed to read about TPM , but now it’s a valid concern for many people, as without it, you won’t be able to run Windows 11. Even before the upgrade is released, there’s already concerns that the messaging has been messed up for the new upgrade, with users wondering if staying with Windows 10 is the better option for now, especially as it’s being supported until at least 2025 .

It would be great to see Microsoft revisit these requirements, and perhaps better explain them in a blog post, or even a video, explicitly explaining what’s needed, or at least explain why TPM is required from a security standpoint. Apple explains the security of its operating systems at every opportunity to its customers, so it’s not that much of a stretch to expect Microsoft to do something similar.

However, we are quickly approaching the rumored release date of October for Windows 11, and to get a clear explanation of which devices can run Windows 11 could be a great help to many.

How to download Windows 11 right now