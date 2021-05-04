Marvel lays up new Loki trailer during NBA game

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is officially wrapped up, the next Marvel Studios television series to look forward to is Loki, which is set to land on Disney Plus on June 11, 2021.

We've already seen a couple of trailers for Loki over the last few months, but that didn't stop Marvel from dropping a new 'special look' teaser trailer during last night's Marvel-themed NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The teaser is notable in that it offers never before seen footage of the upcoming series, including a few nice character moments involving the co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief.

Speaking about Loki, Judge Renslayer (Mbatha-Raw) tells Mobius M. Mobius (Wilson) that "This variant is insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable," to which Mobius responds "He's doing great, but he's really arrogant."

While Marvel has yet to post the new teaser online, Culture Crave's Marvel Facts & News Twitter account has thoughtfully uploaded the video for all to see. You can check out the new Loki special look trailer below.

New special look at #Loki pic.twitter.com/WBzWyAytRKMay 4, 2021 See more

As mentioned earlier, Loki will start streaming its first six episodes on Disney Plus from June 11, 2021.

