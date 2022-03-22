Apple services return to normal after second outage in two days

For the second time in as many days, a number of Apple services are offline or unavailable, according to Apple's Support - System Status page.

The outages began roughly around 5:00P PM ET and are centered around the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, the Mac App Store, and Podcasts.

The status page describes that some users are unable to access the App Store, make purchases from Apple Books, and sign in to Apple Music.

We have verified that the App Store is down for us.

There are some anecdotal reports on Twitter of Apple Weather being out of service. That service is listed under the Status page's "Issues" section, noting that the Weather updates might be "slow or unavailable."

Many of these same services (a total of 19) were offline for almost three hours yesterday. Apple then acknowledged the outage but offered no explanation.

We'll update this report on today's Apple service outage as we learn more.