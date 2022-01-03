AMD CES 2022 Product Premiere event live blog: Will Team Red strike back?

Now that Intel has finally released its 12th-generation Alder Lake processors, gaining a performance lead on AMD, all eyes are on Team Red for its CES 2022 presentation. And we have a feeling that it's going to be a big one.

While we don't think we're going to get a new line of graphics cards, this does mark nearly a year and a half after the release of the Ryzen 9 5900X, and the rest of the 5000-series chips. So, we're about due for some new CPUs.

We've also seen some rumors that AMD may be planning a Radeon RX 6500 XT. That wouldn't be the most exciting launch, but it's one that we badly need in a market where the best graphics cards are so expensive.

We don't know what AMD has in store, but we at least won't have to wait long. You can watch along here at 7am PT (10am ET, 3pm GMT). Or just stay on this page, and we'll make sure it's updated with all the latest information as it comes.