LG V40 ThinQ release date tipped for October

The LG V40 ThinQ release date will be in early October, with a launch the month before, if the latest rumors surrounding the phone are to be believed.

That's according to South Korean site ETNews, which quotes senior telco officials saying the dates are so LG can avoid the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in August.

It does mean that the V40 ThinQ could well clash with the release of the iPhone XI, which will also provide tricky competition for the firm.

The rumored dates do make sense though, and fall into line with what Twitter leaker @evleaks predicted back in April.

A confusing cocktail

The dates are slightly later than the August launch and September release of the LG V30 , we did see the V30S ThinQ land in March, followed by the V35 ThinQ in May - so LG does need to put a bit of daylight between its multiple handset launches.

And don't forget the LG G7 ThinQ which also arrived in March this year, adding further confusion to the cocktail of flagship smartphones from the brand in the past 12 months.

LG risks diluting its own flagship line, and the V40 ThinQ needs to be a significant upgrade over the V30, V30S and V35 to make it standout and capture the imagination of those looking for a top-notch handset.

Previous leaks suggest the V40 ThinQ may feature five cameras and is codenamed Storm - but details on the handset are still thin of the ground for now.