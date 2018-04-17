LG launches new voice-enabled smart speaker, OLEDs and soundbars

It's been a huge couple of weeks for home entertainment announcements, with Panasonic, Samsung and Hisense all revealing their AV product lineups for Australia in 2018.

Now, LG has come out swinging, launching its first ever smart speaker, its new range of OLED TVs and its latest soundbars for the year — all of which are powered by its AI technology, ThinQ.

LG's gonna fill you full of OLED

Announcing seven new AI ThinQ-enabled OLED TVs, LG's range starts at $4,099 for the LG 55-inch C8 OLED TV, all the way up to $19,990 for the 77-inch W8 'wallpaper' OLED TV. You can find a full list of LG's OLED TVs below:

LG 77” W8 OLED TV — $19,990

LG 65” W8 OLED TV — $9,999

LG 65” E8 OLED TV — $7,699

LG 55” E8 OLED TV — $4,999

LG 77” C8 OLED TV — $14,990

LG 65” C8 OLED TV — $6,399

LG 55” C8 OLED TV — $4,099

I'm Super, thanks for asking!

Next up is LG's Super UHD TV range, which employs nano cell technology and full array dimming backlighting (selected models only) to provide enhanced image rendering and deep blacks.

Prices start at $1,899 for the 49-inch UK75, all the way up to $4,999 for the 65-inch SK95. See the full Super UHD range below:

The LG SK85

LG 65” SK95 SUPER UHD TV — $4,999

LG 65” SK85 SUPER UHD TV — $4,799

LG 55” SK85 SUPER UHD TV — $3,099

LG 75” SK80 SUPER UHD TV — TBC

LG 65” SK80 SUPER UHD TV — $4,199

LG 55” SK80 SUPER UHD TV — $2,749

LG 65” UK75 SUPER UHD TV — $3,599

LG 55” UK75 SUPER UHD TV — $2,399

LG 49” UK75 SUPER UHD TV — $1,899

Sounds good

The LG WK7 AI ThinQ

Along with its TV announcements, LG also debuted its first ever smart speaker, as well as its refreshed range of soundbars — many of which are now Dolby Atmos-capable.

The LG WK7 AI ThinQ Speaker is the company's first Google-powered smart speaker with voice control functionality, which has been developed in partnership with Meridian Audio, offering hi-res sound quality. Available from mid-April, the LG WK7 AI ThinQ will be priced at $299.

The LG SK10Y

LG also announced a new lineup of soundbars for 2018, as well as a pair of rear speakers (SPK8) priced at $199 that work in conjunction with the soundbars to provide a more immersive audio experience.

At the top of the range is the SK10Y soundbar, which boasts Dolby Atmos support, high resolution audio from Meridian Audio, ThinQ functionality, 550W output and support for 5.1.2 channels. That's priced at $1,699.

LG's SK9Y and SK8Y soundbars also offer Dolby Atmos sound and Google Assistant compatibility. The former is priced at $1,499 and is capable of 500W of output, while the latter can knock out 360W and will set you back $999.