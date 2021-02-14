Leicester vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Things aren't getting any easier for Jurgen Klopp and his Merseyside men. The reigning Premier League champions have struggled in their title defence so far this season, and today's clash against fellow top-four chasers Leicester City certainly isn't designed to help matters. Read on as we explain how to get a Leicester vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online today.

Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream Date: Saturday, February 13 Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 11.30pm AEDT Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester (England) UK live stream: BT Sport US live stream: Watch NBCSN with a FREE Sling trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Realistically, Man City may already be out of reach of both the Reds and the Foxes - Man U being the only side currently within touching distance of the runaway league leaders. Even they trail the Sky Blues by five points with City enjoying a game in hand, so for the likes of Liverpool and Leicester, a more pragmatic target may be to secure Champions League qualification next season.

A defeat here for either team could prove disastrous for their European aspirations, with Klopp and Liverpool in particular needing repair their confidence following a 4-1 humbling at the hands of Man City last weekend. Were the Reds to lose again today, it would mark their third successive Premier League defeat - and almost certainly spark debate about Klopp's tenure in the boardroom.

Leicester, meanwhile, have also seen a gap appear between them and the frontrunners, having only won one of their last four league matches. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will nevertheless sense an opportunity to capitalise against his former club that are both demoralised and injury hampered.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines, new defensive recruits Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies could figure today for Liverpool.

Leicester, meanwhile, will likely start with key striker Jamie Vardy following his recovery from a hernia operation.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream, and watch this crucial Premier League match no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

This massive Premier League match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 11.30am GMT, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool: live stream EPL soccer in the US today

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage (usually its NBCSN channel) and new streaming service Peacock. In the case of Leicester vs Liverpool today, where the game is kicking off at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT in the US, it's on NBCSN. The channel can be streamed if you've got it on cable via the NBCSN website - but is also available via great value over-the-top streaming service Sling in most major metro area markets. Check out this FREE Sling TV trial offer today to see if it's right for you - and watch Leicester vs Liverpool without dropping a dime if it's not! If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and recent 2021 testing shows that it's working well with Sling TV and other US streaming services.

FREE Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in Oz tonight. The game kicks off at 11.30pm AEDT on Saturday night. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leicester City vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off for Kiwis is scheduled for 1.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool in India: live stream the EPL game tonight