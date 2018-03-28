Kogan’s new 4K Android TV offers HDR and Google Assistant voice control from $599

Australian online retailer Kogan has a reputation of doing right by its customers when it comes to price, and it's new range of Google-powered 4K LED TVs is set to continue that trend.

Kogan's SmarterTV range, which runs on the Android TV platform, offers built-in Chromecast functionality and Google Assistant voice control in two size options: the 50-inch model is priced at $599, while the larger 58-inch model will set you back $799.

The Google Assistant functionality can also be used to control other compatible devices, such as Phillips Hue, Nest and Belkin Wemo.

Impressively, the new SmarterTV range from Kogan also boasts HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate, both of which are uncommon at this price point.

Talk the talk

Each television is bundled with a smart microphone-remote at no extra cost, which customers can use to search for content and launch apps using only their voice.

“Now, you can pick up the remote, and say ‘OK Google, play Stranger Things through Netflix on the TV,’ and you’ll be off," said Kogan Founder and CEO Ruslan Kogan.

The TVs will also be compatible with a full suite of Australian catchup services, including ABC iview, SBS On Demand, 7Plus, 9Now, and tenplay.

Kogan's 50-inch and 58-inch SmarterTV models are available for pre-sale now exclusively through Kogan's website and will release on May 24, 2018.