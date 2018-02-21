It’s payday for Commonwealth Bank customers: Samsung Pay-day

Though it's generally been slow to embrace third party digital wallet platforms in the past, the Commonwealth Bank has finally partnered up with Samsung to provide its customers the ability to make contactless payments using Samsung Pay.

As of today, CBA customers can now use Samsung Pay to make purchases at contactless payment terminals across Australia using the Samsung Pay app on their Galaxy Note 8, Gear S3 and other Samsung smart devices.

“Samsung Pay not only provides users with a simple and secure way to pay, but it also allows users to load their loyalty cards to capture reward points at the point of sale, which lessens their reliance on a physical wallet,“ said Garry McGregor, Director of IT and Mobile at Samsung's Australian offices.

Tap Tap Taparoo

The app is said to provide an additional layer of security to your contactless payments, by creating a tokenised card number for the user, meaning that customers won't have to store sensitive card information on their phones or wearables.

Samsung Pay also requires PIN, Iris or fingerprint authentication before a payment can be made, which is much more security than your credit or debit card demands.

Furthermore, the Samsung Pay app locked away within Samsung's Knox security platform, making it especially difficult for someone to tamper with.

You can find out more about Samsung Pay, including a full list of compatible devices, on Samsung's website.