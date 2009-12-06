Wedding stops for Twitter, Facebook posts

In an attention-seeking move that's already brought a hail of scorn down on Twitter users, a US man has microblogged about his wedding not just at the reception or church, but actually from the altar.

Dana Hanna from Maryland stopped what he was doing as he and his wife were about to be pronounced and posted to both Twitter and Facebook: "Standing at the altar with @TracyPage where just a second ago, she became my wife! Gotta go, time to kiss my bride."

Pinhead backlash

The minister, who was in on the stunt, then concluded with the words: "As I was saying, I now pronounce you husband and wife. It's now official on Facebook. It's official in my book. Dana you may kiss your bride."

As might be expected, the SNS-centric wedding and an accompanying video soon became an object of ridicule for talkshow hosts across the US, with Jay Leno, Regis and Kelly and even Bill O'Reilly denouncing Hanna as a "pinhead" among other epithets.

Answering back

Hanna's response? Naturally, he posted it on Twitter: "To all the criticizers of my video out there questioning my sanity: You don't get it. I was having fun at MY wedding! Loosen up, have fun!"

Lastly, in case you're curious, Hanna's wife @TraceyPage is no more – naturally, even her Twitter handle has changed, making her @TracyMarieHanna instead.