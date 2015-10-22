Facebook search expands to all 2 trillion posts, friend or not

Facebook has announced today that it is expanding its search feature to include all 2 trillion posts made by users across the social network.

Previously, search was limited to friends, groups and places, but it has now expanded include everyone on the social network, including strangers.

Like Google, you can search trending topics or terms by using the search bar on its website or through Facebook's mobile app, and when you type something into the bar, Facebook will suggest popular search terms or phrases as well.

The results will include articles, which leverages its new Instant Articles feature, as well as quotes, videos, comments and related posts from your friends, groups and now, any of Facebook's 1.5 billion users.

Of course, if you don't want a random stranger seeing a post about your embarrassing love for old Spice Girl songs, then you can easily go into your privacy settings and change the 'Who can see my future posts?' option from Public to Friends.

Taking on trending Twitter

Even when you begin typing into the search bar, Facebook explained suggestions will include popular phrases of things that are currently happening, giving users a way to quickly see what is happening and, of course, get involved with the conversation.

Facebook says that the new search function will also let you get involved with an "interesting public conversation" quickly, similar in many ways that Twitter has been able to draw in worldwide public discussions on trending topics, like the boy who was arrested for bringing a home-made clock to school getting attention from the likes of President Barack Obama and NASA on Twitter.

"When a link gets shared widely on Facebook, it often anchors an interesting public conversation," Facebook said.

"With one tap, you can find public posts about a link, see popular quotes and phrases mentioned in these posts, and check out an aggregate overview of sentiment."

The new expanded search will initially be available for Facebook users with the US English settings on desktop, iOS and Android. You can check out a video of the new search in action on Facebook's post about the new features.