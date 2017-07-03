Huge success of Ryzen CPUs puts AMD back in the game against Intel

We finally have a measure of exactly how Ryzen processors have boosted AMD’s share of the desktop CPU market, and the new hardware has made quite an impression by snaffling a sizeable chunk of processor territory back from Intel.

The latest figures from PassMark for the start of Q3 this year show that AMD has gained 5.2%, moving up from a market share of 20.6% the previous quarter, to reach 25.8% – with that growth trend seemingly set to continue throughout the third quarter. Intel has dropped to 74.2% in the two-horse race.

Of course, we have to bear in mind that the figures are obviously limited to those using the PassMark benchmarking utility – i.e. Windows PCs (no Mac computers, or indeed other hardware like consoles), and moreover, the sort of power users who are likely to be benchmarking their rig.

The average consumer likely has little interest in doing this sort of thing, or if they do run the odd benchmark, it’ll be using an in-game frame rate counter for their favorite title, as opposed to a dedicated benchmarking suite like PassMark.

Substantial shift

Still, there’s no denying that this seems to represent a major shift in AMD’s favor, and one that points to a real positive impact for Ryzen. Furthermore, it’s great news in terms of the overall processor market becoming more competitive.

Perhaps even better news for AMD is the fact that the company should soon launch its Ryzen 3 processors, the budget end of the range, which could shift even more units and help bolster growth further.

With further gains AMD might even start hoping for a return to the heady days of 2005, when the firm came close to having a 50-50 split with Intel in the CPU market (that’s according to PassMark’s figures, of course).

Via: Wccftech