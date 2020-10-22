Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs and price listed on Amazon ahead of launch

The successor to the Mate 30 Pro (above) has been listed by a retailer

We’re just hours away from the unveiling of the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro, but as so often happens a retailer has seemingly revealed lots of details in advance.

Twitter leaker Roland Quandt spotted that Amazon Germany had listed the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, and while the listing has now been removed, he was able to get a screenshot of it first.

As you can see below, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is listed as having a 6.76-inch OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, a 13MP front-facing one, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging. We’ve heard many of these specs previously, so this close to launch they’re likely accurate, though we’d still take them with a pinch of salt.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro listing also states that it will cost €1,199 (roughly £1,080 / $1,420 / AU$2,000), so this looks set to be an expensive phone. We wouldn’t expect those conversions to be totally accurate, but for what it’s worth the Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched for €1,099 in Europe, so the Mate 40 Pro could be €100 more.

The former phone was £899.99 / AU$1,599 in the UK and Australia, so expect a slightly higher price than that for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro – with the US almost certainly not getting the phone, due to the ongoing Huawei ban.

Finally, the listing suggests a release date of November 9 – though even if this is accurate it’s possible that other regions would get the phone on different dates.

The listing reveals a lot then, but one thing it likely doesn’t reveal – despite including an image – is the design, as the picture shown appears identical to retail images of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro – and doesn’t line up with design leaks we’ve seen for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Still, design aside we suspect most of these details are probably accurate, but we’ll know for sure soon, as Huawei is set to unveil the Mate 40 range at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 11pm ACT today. Want to watch? Here’s how to tune in to the Huawei Mate 40 launch live stream.