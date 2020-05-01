How to watch The Blacklist online: stream every episode from anywhere

It's one of TV's longest running crime thrillers and its seventh season is now airing around the world - read on to find out how to watch The Blacklist online from anywhere, including for free.

The Blacklist season 7 cheat sheet The Blacklist season 7 premiered on October 4 last year before taking a mid-season break from January until March. This current run was planned as a 22 episode series, but was trimmed back to 19 due to filming being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The show airs Friday nights on NBC at 8pm ET/PT and can thus be watched for free in a number of major markets courtesy of Sling TV's Happy Hour deal. The season 7 finale is set for May 15 and eighth season has already been ordered.

The award-winning show follows the exploits of former US navy intelligence officer turned world's most wanted criminal Raymond "Red" Reddington, played by James Spader.

Having voluntarily turned himself in after decades on the run, Red bargains with the FBI for immunity from prosecution in return for informing on a host of villains from his secret list of the most dangerous criminals in the world. Read on to learn more about The Blacklist and how to watch it - but be aware that minor spoilers are below.

Season 7 of The Blacklist picks up from the cliffhanger season 6 finale which saw Red kidnapped in Paris by double agent Katarina Rostov. Lost in hostile territory having let his guard down and unsure who to trust, there's now a desperate race on to find the FBI's most infamous informant.

The new series sees Megan Boone return as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen, alongside fellow regulars Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, and Harry Lennix.

Promising a boat load of conspiracy and intruige-packed action, here's how to watch The Blacklist online - stream season 7 and the rest of the show from anywhere in the world with the help of our guide.

Is The Blacklist on Netflix?

It's good news for Netflix subscribers in the US and Canada looking to catch up with the show, as the first six seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix - with season 7 set to follow at a later date.

Things are even better for fans of the show Down Under as episodes from the all-new season 7 are available right now on Netflix Australia.

There's no suck luck for Netflix UK subscribers, but read on to find out how to watch the show in your region.

How to watch The Blacklist from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch The Blacklist online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. While we're aware that most people aren't going anywhere in the immediate future, global travel will one day resume and, god forbid, you may even be stuck abroad.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Blacklist no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand just like you would at home.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily stream The Blacklist online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Watch The Blacklist season 7 online for FREE in the US

NBC is the home of The Blacklist in the US, with episodes airing weekly on Friday nights at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on the channel. That means you have a couple of options when it comes to watching the show online. For starters, you can watch new episodes of season 7 including the finale for free via NBC's website and its companion apps. Cord-cutters who frown on traditional TV packages also have it good, as NBC can be watched for free every night in select markets as part of Sling TV's Happy Hour offer - you don't even need a credit card to sign up! Some of the major metropolitan areas privvy to NBC on Sling are: New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Streaming service Hulu is also be offering episodes from season 7 on-demand as part of its Hulu + Live TV package - check out its FREE 1-week trial and see how many seasons you can watch without paying a penny! Those in the US that need to catch up with Red's exploits should head to Netflix which has the previous six seasons all available for you to binge on. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Blacklist just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Blacklist online in the UK for FREE

The seventh season of The Blacklist received its UK premiere on Sky One on April 23, with new episodes being aired on the channel every Thursday at 9pm. This means that Sky subscribers can watch season 7 via the Sky Go app, which is available to them at no extra charge on Android, iOS and PC/Mac devices. There’s more great news for anyone new to the show, as as all six previous seasons are available on the service to watch on-demand. Those who don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contact aren't left behind, either, as they can snap up a superb value NOW TV Entertainment pass - it costs just £8.99 a month and there's even a FREE 7-day trial on offer right now. Like Sky Go, you'll get new season 7 episodes to watch just after they drop on Sky, as well as all previous seasons of The Blacklist to watch on-demand. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch The Blacklist in Australia

Netflix is your one-stop shop if you're a fan of The Blacklist and from Down Under. As well as having all previous 6 seasons of the show available to stream on-demand, it's the only place in Australia you'll find new season 7 Blacklist episodes being uploaded. If you happen to be going abroad you’ll find geo-blocking will stop you from watching season 7 of The Blacklist on Netflix like you normally would - don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

How to watch The Blacklist for FREE online in Canada

The great news is that Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for season 7 of The Blacklist, meaning you can watch new episodes for free. Better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch The Blacklist without charge in Canada. For newbies, Netflix Canada features the first six seasons of the show, so subscribers to the service - which starts at just CA$9.99 - can get up to speed with Red’s shadowy exploits as part of their package. Can't watch Global TV or Netflix Canada as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.