Premier League live stream 2021/22: how to watch every EPL fixture from anywhere

After a season like no other, the 2021/22 Premier League campaign looks set to have a familiar feel with fans back in the stands - but will there be a familiar name at the top of the table come the end of May? Follow our guide for all the best, easiest and free ways to get a Premier League live stream and catch every 2021/22 EPL fixture online wherever you are in the world right now.

Defending champions Man City have spent big once again, with the £100m signing of Jack Grealish likely to soften the blow of losing talismanic striker Sergio Aguero to Barcelona. But with Pep Guardiola's stated main aim of finally delivering the Champions League trophy to the Etihad Stadium otherwise overflowing cabinet this season, will the Sky Blues take their eye off domestic matters?

City's main threat looks likely to come from Chelsea, who finished last season strongly under boss Tomas Tuchel on their way to winning the Champions League, and are almost certainly to be stronger this time out thanks to the return to Stamford Bridge of Romelu Lukaku.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Man United will also be looking to improve after their second place finish last season, with the addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the Red Devils' ranks. While Liverpool welcome back inspirational defender Virgil Van Dyke after being sidelined for the best part of a year.

Leicester City and West Ham both gave teams outside of the "Big Six" hope of gatecrashing the league upper echelons and both teams will be looking to build upon their strong campaigns last time out. And yo-yo clubs Norwich and Watford are joined by Brentford as the newly promoted clubs this season.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has your covered - here's how to get a Premier League live stream this season and catch every 2021/22 EPL fixture online from anywhere on earth right now.

With travel restrictions now being relaxed around the world, there's every chance you may find yourself abroad during the 2021/22 Premier League season, which means you may find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

The great news is there's an easy way around this in the form of a VPN - super smart software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing. This allows you to globe trot and still access your preferred Premier League live stream - and they're really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every 2021/22 fixture in the UK

The familiar pay TV networks Sky Sports and BT Sport once again hold the bulk of live rights to the 2021 /22 Premier League season. Sky have the rights to the lion's share of fixtures for this campaign and will showing over 140 games live. BT Sport will broadcast 52 games, while Amazon Prime will once again have exclusive streaming rights to 20 fixtures, with the BBC the place for highlights with its iconic Match of the Day show. How to watch the Premier League on Sky: To watch the Premier League on Sky, you can either sign up for Sky Sports as part of one of its TV packages or go for a more flexible Now Sports Membership. And if you're planning to watch on a mobile, tablet, smart TV, games console or other streaming device, you can download the Sky Go app or Now app. How to watch the Premier League on BT: BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. Alternatively, BT offers a streaming-only BT Sport option in the form of the £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass.

How to watch Premier League in 4K Ultra HD - plus HDR and Dolby Atmos options

Those looking to watch this season's games in the UK with the optimum viewing experience are well served by all three broadcasters.

Sky will again be offering broadcasts of all its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, and this season they're going a step further by adding the option of HDR for their live broadcasts.

That brings it in line with BT Sport Ultimate channel which was already showing Premier League games in HDR as well as 4K Ultra HD.

As with last season, Amazon will also be offering a select number of its games in 4K.

How to watch the Premier League: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC remains the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing match live, with coverage split across linear TV coverage - usually NBCSN or NBC - and its Peacock TV streaming service. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - although at the time of writing, you can try it for a whole month for just $10!

How to get a FREE Premier League live stream: watch EPL 2021/22 soccer online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN continues as the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada and will be showing every single match of the 2021/22. It gets better - there's a handy 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch four weeks of the Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all 380 games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch every Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport is now into the second year of its three-year deal with the Premier League to show every match live Down Under So for those happy to brave often unsociable kick-off times, you can stream all 380 matches via Optus on your mobile, PC or tablet, and you can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a 2021/22 Premier League live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport will once again be showing the EPL in New Zealand for the 2021/22 season and its currently offering a 1-month free trial so you can check it out the service for yourself. Once that's run out you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the still reasonable price of $24.99 a month. Spark looks an even tastier proposition for footy fans in the region as it's now also the home for live Champions League coverage in the region having pinched the broadcast rights away from Sky Sport. On top of this, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the 2021/22 season without cable.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream every EPL game this season

Star Sports has the rights to show the 2021/22 Premier League season in India. Games will be available to watch live via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Those wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

2021/22 Premier League teams

Norwich, Watford, Brentford replace Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the Premier League ranks this season.

Here are all 20 teams playing in the 2021/22 Premier League.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Norwich

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

2021/22 Premier League odds

With their impressive waltz to the title last year, coupled with their strengthening of their attacking options during the close season, its no great surprise to see Pep Guardiola's Man City leading the betting as to who will turn out as the eventual 2021/22 Premier League title winners, with odds hovering around the 4/6 mark with most bookies.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the popular choice to be City's closest rivals at around 9/2, while Chelsea (5/1) and Man United (8/1) round out the top four betting.

Sadly for the newly promoted clubs, the odds for those teams beating the drop aren't too favourable. Despite winning last year's Championship, Norwich top the betting for the team most likely to head straight back down at 10/11, with Watford and Brentford coming in not much further behind.

Of the more established sides in the Premier League, Crystal Palace under new boss Patrick Viera are being backed to struggle (8/5), while Sean Dyche's sterling work at keeping Burnley a top tier side is also now being doubted at 9/4.

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching Premier League live streams?

Virtual Private Network software is pretty versatile tech. As well as letting you watch sport and TV from other locales, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes. And streaming VPNs also help to get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries.

