How to watch Onward: stream the new Pixar movie online anywhere

Whether you're a fan of Pixar movies in general (and have already devoured Disney Plus's collection) or are looking for something to entertain the kids under lockdown, you can already stream the latest release from the iconic animation studio - here's how to watch Onward online wherever you are right now.

Onward cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Dan Scanlon Cast: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Run time: 103 mins Rating (US/UK): PG / U

Featuring voice-overs from Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Onward is the fantastical tale of two teenage elves, brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot.

The duo come from a modern suburban world where technology has overtaken magic, but desperate to spend one last day with their father - who died before they could remember him - they adventure to find one last bit of magic and make their dream a reality.

As a Pixar film, it's been confirmed that it's coming to the excellent Disney+ streaming service on Friday, April 3 in the US. But right now, those who just can't wait to watch Onward have a number of options - allow us to explain how to stream the hit movie online today.

How to watch Onward from outside your country

In an ideal world, all of us would be at home and following our government guidelines on self-isolation during these difficult times. However, the fact is that some people will still find themselves away from home for various reasons, and if that's the case you could be forgiven for wanting even a smidgen of home comforts by way of access to the streaming services and content you normally access. Unfortunately, this isn't always possible due to geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch movies like Onward and much more no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Onward from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Onward: online streaming options in the US

Streaming Onward in the US is simple, as it's available to rent on a large number of popular services. Most people will no doubt be familiar with Amazon Prime Video, where it can be rented for $19.99 in HD. Sound a bit steep? Maybe compared to what it typically costs to buy or rent on a movie on Amazon, but remember how much a cinema ticket is and that this is essentially a replacement, so it's actually a pretty good deal. Also, while it's not free to Prime subscribers like so much Prime Video content is, plenty of stuff is - including binge-worth series like Downton Abbey, The Wire and The Sopranos - so don't forget the FREE 30-day trial that's on offer to further bolster your streaming arsenal. Elsewhere, another decent option is Fadango Now, where you'll also be able to watch Onward for the price of $19.99. And while it might mean having to create a new account for some people, Fadango Now is one of the few services that will let you stream Onward in 4K Ultra HD - a pretty great selling point. And if you don't want to pay a penny, remember it's coming to the fantastic value Disney+ service, which is available for just $6.99 a month - and there's even a FREE Disney+ trial available. Onward will be available to subscribers for free streaming from Friday 3, so a little bit of patience will save you a fair few bucks. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Onward on US-only services like Fadango Now just as if you were at home.

How to watch Onward online: UK streaming options

Those in the UK currently wanting to watch Onward unfortunately can't do so right away - even if you're willing to pay a full rental fee. Therefore, the only option right now is to wait/hope for its official release on Disney+, which has just landed in Britain. It's available for just £5.99 a month and there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can check it out for yourself. We're hoping that Onward releases on Disney+ UK on April 3 at the same time it does in the US, but there's been no confirmation on this and as the service has just launched in Blighty, there may well be a bit of a wait. If that's the case, it's a shame, but there's loads of other great content on Disney+ to enjoy including plenty more Pixar movies as well as The Mandalorian, every Simpsons episode, and a whole host of Marvel movies. Should you be from the US but find yourself in the UK for whatever reason right now, remember that while you can't pay to rent Onward like you would back in your home state on services like the US-version of Prime Video and YouTube, you can access these just like you normally would by using a VPN.

How to watch Onward: stream the new Pixar movie online in Canada

It's good news for Canadian fans of Pixar movies, as you can watch Onward online by renting in through a number of popular services. Two that a great many people will be familiar with are the Microsoft Store and iTunes, which will both let you stream Onward for CA$24.99. If you find yourself in Canada and want to make use of the streaming services and content you normally would at home, don't forget you can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Onward in Australia

It's not clear what the best way to watch Onward in Australia is. The film was originally pegged for an April 2 release date Down Under, but that was brought forward to March 26, in the hope it would see some kind of box office joy before the continent imposed the kind of coronavirus lockdown already in place all over the world. That lockdown is now very much happening in Australia, though, with the final remaining sports fixtures postponed and movie cinemas closing their doors to punters. The good news is that Australia has its own version of the excellent Disney+ streaming service - though as with the UK, it's a case of crossing your fingers come April 3, as nothing has been made official. However, anyone from the US or Canada stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Onward online as usual can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the new Pixar movie using the service of their choice.