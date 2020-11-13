How to watch I Am Greta online: stream Hulu's new Greta Thunberg documentary today

Despite being just 17 years old, Sweden's Greta Thunberg has become one of the world's most recognisable and influential figures and now the environmental activist is the subject of a full-length documentary exclusive to Hulu. First screened at the Venice International Film Festival back in September, Nathan Grossman's new film comes to the small screen this week courtesy of the streaming service, so read on for our full guide to watching I Am Greta, no matter where in the world you are.

I Am Greta cheat sheet Release: 13 November 2020 Director: Nathan Grossman Run time: 1h 42m Rating: NR Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month

Thunberg first came to worldwide prominence back in 2018, when the the 15-year-old delivered a scolding speech at the United Nations conference in Katowice, Poland to the assembled world leaders, scolding them or their inaction on climate change prevention.

Grossman's film follows the teenager over the course of 12 months that follow that event, documenting her path from the founder of the grassroots movement known as Fridays for Future (also called School Strike for Climate) to becoming a worldwide symbol for environmental activism that has inspired millions to join protests around the world.

Featuring never-before-seen footage, giving viewers an insight into Greta's home life, the film also addresses her Asperger’s syndrome condition and how it affects her life, relationships and campaigning. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch I Am Greta online and stream the new Greta Thunberg documentary on Hulu right now.

Related: the best Hulu shows to watch today

How to watch I Am Greta for FREE with Hulu in the US

I Am Greta will be available to stream exclusively in the US via Hulu, with its release on the service scheduled for Friday, November 13. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could conceivably watch The Binge free online if you play your cards right. There's loads of reasons you might want to keep the service, though, as it's a legit cord-cutters dream. As well as its treasure trove of on demand and original content, it also offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - everything from big name premium channels like HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks are available. A final benefit of Hulu is that you can watch it on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.

More on Hulu: