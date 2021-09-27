How to watch Casino Royale online: stream the classic Bond movie anywhere

No Time To Die is nearly upon us, and Daniel Craig’s final farewell as 007 has left us Bond fans eager to revisit his previous adventures. What better place to start than in Montenegro, with Casino Royale? Read on as we explain how to watch Casino Royale online and stream the spy thriller, wherever you are in the world right now.

A classic in the Bond franchise, Casino Royale encapsulates the intrigue of Ian Fleming’s original 1953 novel and portrays a much more realistic take on the spy genre. With breathless stunts, intense casino scenes, and Vesper martinis aplenty (shaken not stirred) - the only thing lacking is a memorable theme tune.

The film centers on the secret agent, James Bond, and his mission to bankrupt the terrorist financier - Le Chiffre or “The Cypher” - in a high-stakes poker match, at the casino in Royale. However, among all the violence and death that arises, a romance between Bond and the perceptive treasury officer, Vesper Lynd unravels and viewers see a different side to the notorious womanizer.

The action-packed 21st Bond film is a triumph in many ways, and Casino Royale is widely regarded as one of the best Bond films ever made. Find out here how to watch Casino Royale no matter where you are around the globe.



How to watch Casino Royale online in the US

Bond finished his Netflix stunt at the end of August 2021, as the streaming service sadly removed Casino Royale from its catalog of shows. However, US viewers can still watch the movie via a rental service. To catch some Bond in action, those across the pond can watch Casino Royale for as little as $2.99 with Direct TV. Alternatively, Spectre is also available to rent at $3.99 from either Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or Apple TV.



How to watch Casino Royale online in the UK

The Daniel Craig Bond films have featured on a few different platforms over the years, and luckily for Virgin TV Go customers, it's available to watch whenever you like. If you're not a Virgin TV member, Casino Royale is currently only available to rent in the UK. Amazon Prime Video currently has Casino Royale available to rent for £3.49 in the UK. Once bought you’ll have 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started. Prime Video is compatible with pretty much every device: Amazon Fire TV, PS5 & 4, Xbox One and Series S & X, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV media players, Smart TVs, and Android and iOS devices. To watch Casino Royale in 4K (which is guaranteed to be pretty epic) you’ll want to rent the movie with Apple TV. Costing £3.49, you’ll also have 48 hours to watch the rented movie. UK viewers will also find Casino Royale available to rent on Google Play, and YouTube TV for the same price - £3.49.





How to watch Casino Royale online in Canada and stream for FREE

Luckily for Canadian viewers, you’re able to stream Casino Royale for free with Crave. In fact, the entire franchise’s back catalog, dating back to 1962's Dr. No, starring Sean Connery is accessible for Canadian's to watch. To watch Casino Royale, you’ll need to be signed on to the middle-tier subscription package, Movies + HBO to access the movie. A monthly subscription costs $19.98 plus tax, but before any payment first-time customers are able to sign up for a 7-day FREE trial to see what Crave has to offer. By signing up to Crave, you’ll get access to all of HBO’s content: Hollywood movies, hit TV shows, 6 live TV shows, and plenty more on-demand content. If you’re just interested in the 007 collection, you’ll find all 25 films available to binge-watch back-to-back. Not in Canada? That's no problem - don’t forget a VPN will enable you to stream all your usual content, wherever you are, including your favorite Bond films.



How to watch Casino Royale online in Australia

If you're Down Under, it's a similar situation when it comes to streaming options available for the 2006 Casino Royale. The highly-rated Bond classic is available for Aussie viewers to rent on various platforms. You’ll find it available on either Fetch, Apple TV, Google Play, or YouTube TV for a rental price of AU$3.99.

