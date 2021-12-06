How to watch And Just Like That online and stream the Sex and the City revival

They say nothing lasts forever... That's what we thought when we bid farewell to Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha back in 2004. Then we got not one, but two movies. Back to deliver another chapter as the gang navigates new challenges in their 50s, here's how to watch And Just Like That online with a HBO subscription in the US or elsewhere around the world.

Returning for a 10-episode run of the Sex and the City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon will reprise their roles as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, while Kim Cattrall's character of Samantha has been written out of the show, across the Atlantic in London.

Set to portray their transition from women in their 30s to the trials and tribulations of juggling a career, friendship, and a hectic dating life in your 50s, And Just Like That will feature faces new and old.

Chris Noth returns as the iconic Mr. Big, while Willie Garson's posthumous appearance as the much loved 'Fifth Lady', Stanford Blatch, is sure to offer an emotional last hurrah. Sarita Choudhury joins the cast as Seema Patel, as well as The Morning Show's Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

From dating apps to holding onto a sense of self as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda age with grace, for Sex and the City fans it's what we've all been waiting for. Here's how to watch And Just Like That online wherever you are.

How to watch And Just Like That online in the US: stream on HBO Max

How to watch And Just Like That online in Canada for free

Crave Sex and the City fans in Canada can catch the revival on streaming platform, Crave, at the same time as their neighbours. And Just Like That will begin dropping on December 9, with new episodes available to stream every Thursday. You’ll need to pick the Movies + HBO subscription at a monthly cost of CND$19.98 (plus tax). But, before you pay a solitary dime, new subscribers can savour a 7-day free trial and take Crave for a spin. Not happy? Just go ahead and cancel. Membership provides access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, and addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood movies simultaneous with US audiences, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Genera+ion.

How to watch And Just Like That online in the UK for free

Sky TV Brits still questioning whether they're a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, or Samantha may get their answer very soon as And Just Like That is imported ASAP from the US. Yep, arriving in ol' Blighty on Thursday, December 9 in the UK, you'll be able to watch And Just Like That on Sky Comedy with your Sky TV package. Can't find the right Sky TV deal for you? You'll also be able to stream the Sex and the City revival with a Now Entertainment pass from £9.99 a month.

How to watch And Just Like That online in Australia for free

Binge Given the time difference, Aussie Sex and the City fans may actually get to watch And Just Like That ahead of the rest of the world, with the revival dropping onto Binge on December 9. Binge is the most affordable place to stream the revival and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial too, which means you won’t pay a thing until this trial period ends. Then it’s only AUS$10 for their Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AUS$25 a month with new members getting a 10-day free trial thrown in.