Honor 20 looks set to get an affordable variant – and it isn't the Lite

The Honor 20 range launched with three different phones – the base Honor 20, the more advanced Honor 20 Pro, and the affordable Honor 20 Lite, and these three phones join the Honor View 20 from earlier in the year. That's plenty of phones for the latest series from Huawei's sub-brand, but it looks like there could actually be more.

That's according to a store listing for the Honor 20S found online – suffice to say we haven't heard of this smartphone so far. The listing provides quite a bit of information, so we can glean that this sits between the Honor 20 Lite and Honor 20 in terms of specs.

The Honor 20S has three rear cameras, like the Lite, and we're expecting these to be a 48MP main sensor joined by a 8MP camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The latter two snappers are the same as in the Lite, but the main sensor is only 24MP in the Lite, so the 20S actually sounds like a spec step up.

The front-facing camera, which we don't know the resolution of, has a punch-hole lens, like the Honor 20, so the phone has got a more premium design than the Lite (which has a notch), a sentiment which is echoed in the lack of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 20S is listed on the website with 128GB of storage, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, in blue, white or black versions. In terms of price, the website shows a tag of 9,998CNH – which converts to roughly $1,400, £1,150, AU$2,080.

This is almost definitely a placeholder tag though, as we definitely don't expect a phone with mid-range specs to launch for more than the iPhone XS Max, but it does make it a bit harder to get an accurate reading of the Honor 20S.

This seems to be a smartphone that straddles the line between affordable and mid-range, with specs from both the Honor 20 and 20 Lite mixed together.

Since the Honor 20S is listed on a website, we expect it's a real device, but if the price is just a placeholder it's possible other information is too. Hopefully we'll find out soon, as the Honor 20 series has generally been recommendable.

