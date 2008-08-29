Dolby sounds off with volume control

Dolby is using IFA to showcase Dolby Volume amongst other audio technologies. Dolby Volume will be available in two high-end AV receivers from Harman Kardon.

The feature's designed to keep volume levels at their optimum without the listener needing to keep the remote control within reach as the material they listen to changes. It will be available initially on Harman Kardon's AVR 755 and AVR 655 7.1 receivers and has been implemented on two ranges of Toshiba TVs currently selling in Japan — the Regza ZH500 and ZV500 Series of LCD HDTVs.

Jake Williams, editor of What Video and High-def TV, said: "This is the kind of technological improvement that will be welcomed by everyone who wants to get the best out of their movies and music not just those who buy the most expensive kit."

Mobile surround

More interesting new tech comes in the form of the company's Dolby Mobile which promises to bring: "a rich, vibrant surround sound experience to music, movies, and television programs on mobile phones and portable media players". A worthy aim, which we hope matches the publicity. We can only wish it could be available widely enough to cover the teenagers on the nightbus treating us to their tinny mono mobile music collection.

Other products flourishing the Dolby logo and on view at IFA will be the GameCom 777 gaming headset from Plantronics using Dolby Headphone virtual surround sound technology; Dolby Digital Plus technology in television as well as in digital set-top boxes; Dolby TrueHD and/or Dolby Digital Plus in a range of HD kit from receivers to Blu-ray players; and the inclusion of Dolby Home Theater and Dolby Sound Room in PC technology so you will never need to leave the bedroom again.