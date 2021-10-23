Herring vs Stevenson live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

It's an all-American title showdown, as Jamel Herring (23-2) puts his WBO Super Featherweight belt on the line for the fourth time, with undefeated superstar in the making Shakur Stevenson (16-0) looking to secure his third world title in just his 17th fight. Read on as we explain how to watch a Herring vs Stevenson live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

The 35-year-old New Yorker has handled everything the division has been able to throw at him with aplomb, and his last fight was arguably the most impressive of the lot.

Herring took Carl Frampton apart in brutal fashion in April, reducing the brilliant Irishman to a bloodied, doddering wreck.

At just 24 years old, Stevenson is one of the hottest talents in the sport. The southpaw from Newark is expected to dominate for years to come, and a win tonight would represernt a potential changing of the guard.

Stevenson made his name by dismantling Christopher Diaz two years ago, but Herring is by far the toughest opponent he'll face. This should be utterly brilliant, so follow our guide below to watch a Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Herring vs Stevenson if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Herring vs Stevenson anywhere

How to watch Herring vs Stevenson online in the US

Image Boxing fans based in the US have several options for watching the Herring vs Stevenson fight. It's being shown on ESPN and Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes, with coverage getting underway at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. However, die-hard boxing fans may want to tune in via ESPN+, which is showing all of the action from State Farm Arena from 7.25pm ET / 4.25pm PT. The ESPN Plus price is pretty tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content too. Cord-cutters may also want to consider Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels from just $35 a month on its Sling Orange package, though you can get your first month for just $10. Meanwhile, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Oh yeah... and it comes with a FREE FREE Trial, too!

How to watch Herring vs Stevenson: live stream boxing in the UK

Image If you stay up late enough, you can watch Herring vs Stevenson on Sky Sports . The action gets underway at 3.30am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Herring vs Stevenson using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream Herring vs Stevenson in Australia

Image While no linear channel is set to show the fight Down Under, the Fite TV streaming service is offering the Herring vs Stevenson fight as a pay-per-view event. In order to watch Navarrete vs Diaz, you’ll need to set up a Fite TV account, with the PPV set to cost US$9.99, which is around AU$13. Fite's coverage starts at 12pm AEDT on Sunday, with the fight likely to start an hour or so later. Out of Australia and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

How to watch Herring vs Stevenson: live stream boxing in Canada

Image In Canada, the Herring vs Stevenson fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Herring vs Stevenson starts at 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to make their ring walks. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

The Herring vs Stevenson fight takes place on Saturday, October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Herring vs Stevenson ring walk times

Herring vs Stevenson time (US and Canada): 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT / 9.30pm CT

Herring vs Stevenson time (UK): 3.30am BST (Sunday, October 24)

Herring vs Stevenson: full card for tonight's event