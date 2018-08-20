Heads up: Xbox and Surface devices going cheap in Microsoft eBay sale

If you've waited this long to get amongst the current generation of consoles, or if you're chasing a sleek new ultrabook, this Microsoft eBay sale could well be the best opportunity you'll get for a while.

While there are plenty of bargains to be found – including surprise scores like the Bose QC35 II headphones and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – there's a good chance we'll see some of the better scores snapped up before the sale ends on Wednesday, August 22.

To save you the stress, we've dug through and come up with the best deals and discounts we've found on the most popular and powerful products from Microsoft. Just be sure to enter the code PSURFACE20 at checkout in order to save 20% on the listed price.

Xbox One X 1TB | was $649, now $519.20 For those that have been keeping an eye on the world's most powerful console, you'll have noticed that there have very rarely been any discounts on this bad boy. So when we see it for a full 20% off, that's big news. Be sure to enter PSURFACE20 at checkout to knock that $130 off your dream console.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i5 128GB | was $1,499, now $879.20 Microsoft's answer to the MacBook, the Surface Laptop adds the convenience of a touch screen and is a seriously slick operator. You can join the party with the Core i5 model in Platinum, sporting 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for only $879, coming close to half its retail price. Enter the code PSURFACE20 to score the discount.

Microsoft Surface Laptop i7 512GB | was $3,299, now $2,639.20 If you've been waiting for a discount to get the ultimate Surface Laptop experience, you can save $660 on this spiffing machine in Graphite Gold. An Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for only $2,639 is a powerful saving. Alternatively, you could meet halfway and grab the Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model for $1,959. Be sure to enter PSURFACE20 at checkout for the discount.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 PC | was $2,499, now $1,439.20 The XPS 13 is an oft-recommended 2-in-1 for a good reason – it offers some of the best value and power in one of the sleekest packages available on the market right now. This model sports a 13.3-inch QHD+ touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Because this is already discounted from $2,499, you can almost get it for half price at $1,439 if you enter the code PSURFACE20 at checkout.

Razer Blade Stealth ultrabook | was $2,399, now $1,919.20 Considering the punch this powerhouse packs, it's incredible how slim and stylish it manages to be as well. With a 13.3-inch QHD+ touchscreen display, an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop from Razer treads the line between the portable ultrabooks we've come to love and the gaming style that Razer is known for.

Bose QuietComfort QC 35 II | was $500, now $400 As you may know by now, the Bose QC 35 more or less represent the best you can get in the realm of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, and although there are frequently sales on the units, this is the best price we can currently see on them. You can grab them in Black or Silver for just $400, $100 off the going price, but just be sure to enter the code PSURFACE20 at checkout.

