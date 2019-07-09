Google Pixel 4 XL renders give us a clear look at its big bezel

One of the more disappointing rumored aspects of the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is a full bezel at the top of the screen, and now we’ve had our clearest look yet at how that might look thanks to some high-quality leaked Google Pixel 4 XL renders.

Shared by @OnLeaks (a reliable leaker) on behalf of PriceBaba, the renders show the aforementioned bezel at the top of the screen, along with a much smaller chin at the bottom.

The top bezel does at least seem to be put to fairly good use though, as you can see both a dual-lens camera and two other unknown sensors housed in it.

The iPhone 11 is likely to land first

Read our full Google Pixel 3a review

The first 5G phones are here

Exclusive: Google Pixel 4 XL Renders Reveal Dual Selfie And Triple Rear Cameras https://t.co/oOjPx5h1JU pic.twitter.com/MxXpa8CMn4July 8, 2019

The screen itself meanwhile is apparently around 6.25 inches, while the overall dimensions of the Pixel 4 XL are said to be 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, rising to 9.3mm at the camera bump on the back. Speaking of the rear camera, that looks to be a triple-lens one, housed in a square block.

The rest of the back as shown here sports a fairly plain glass design, while other aspects shown in the renders include power and volume keys on the right edge, and a USB-C port on the bottom one, flanked by two speaker grilles. That means this year’s model probably won’t have front-facing speakers.

The report also points to a high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM. As with any leak we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but it all lines up with things we’ve seen and heard before, including a tease from Google itself, which showed off part of the standard Pixel 4.

So we now have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Google’s upcoming flagships, but it might be a while before much is confirmed, as the range is unlikely to land before October.