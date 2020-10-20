Google Photos starts its AI-powered monthly print subscription service

Google Photos has announced that its new monthly subscription service, which automatically sends physical prints of your best photos to your door, will start for US customers "in the coming weeks".

The 'premium print series' service was trialed back in February, but now Google Photos is ready to roll it out across the US. There's no word yet on a worldwide release for the service, but we've asked Google and will update this story when we hear back.

So how does it work? For $6.99 p/month (around £5.40 / AU$9.90 p/month), Google Photos will send you ten "high-quality photo prints" to your door every month. A bit like a personalized magazine, then, only without having the paparazzi on your doorstep.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Google service without some kind of machine learning, so the 'premium print series' uses the tech to suggest ten recent photos for you to print.

You don't have to go with Google Photos' suggestions, instead picking some different snaps if you prefer. Once your final ten is decided, you can choose between a matte or glossy finish and add a border, too. There's also the option of turning your photos into postcards made from sturdy cardstock paper, so they can be mailed to loved ones (or sworn enemies, perhaps).

Same-day snaps

Joining the premium print service is another option for those who are in a rush to get their physical snaps – you can now order same-day Google Photos prints from CVS Pharmacy and Walmart in the US.

From today, you can now order 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10 photos through the Google Photos print service for same-day pickup at Walgreens. According to Google, this nearly doubles the number of stores available for same-day prints from Google Photos in the US.

Both services mark a ramping up in the printing options available from Google Photos. With the global pandemic creating physical divides between families and friends, Google presumably sees a growing need or trend for keeping in touch in novel ways, beyond video conferencing.

You can now get everything from large canvas prints to photo books from the images you have stored in Google Photos, although the options for customers outside the US remains a little limited. Hopefully if these services take off, worldwide customers can indulge in a personalized photo print subscription of their dogs or cats.