Google GDC invite suggests a major play into gaming

Google has held plenty of Game Developers Conference events in the past, but this year it seems the search giant has something special planned.

Google has started sending around keynote invites to members of the gaming press with the promise that “all will be revealed.” The invite also includes an animated GIF of a hallway that leads to a light and some J.J. Abrams-esque lens flare, which then fades to white with a message telling us to “gather around” on March 19th.

Image Credit: Google

Unfortunately, there’s not much else we can read into to give us a hint as to what Google will announce. In years past, Google has held smaller developer-focused events for those creating games on Android, but this year it seems Google has something bigger in store.

One new area Google has gotten into recently is game streaming, with its aptly named Project Stream . The service launched in a limited beta test at the beginning of October , allowing users to play games (specifically Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ) directly through their browser.

We’re hoping Google plans to announce a larger Project Stream rollout at GDC 2019, and it would seem like the perfect way to head off Apple’s own gaming ambitions .

