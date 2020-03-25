If you're looking for a great deal on your next phone, look no further than the multi-award winning Mobile Phones Direct. The online retailer has a huge range of handsets available, with deals across the major mobile networks, ensuring you'll find the perfect device for you.

One particular deal will immediately appeal to the gamers out there. Buy a Samsung Galaxy A51 with an O2 contract through Mobile Phones Direct and you'll get a console, for free.

A red-hot freebie

You can choose between a 1TB Sony PS4 or a Nintendo Switch Neon. If you're looking for ways to stave off self-isolation blues right now, you can't do much better.

Can't decide? We recommend a Switch for families and lovers of Mario and Zelda, but you can't overlook the immense array of amazing games available for PS4.

Your Samsung Galaxy A51 contract costs £33 a month, and with that you get a video-stream-friendly 30GB of data a month. And unlimited calls and texts. There's nothing to pay up-front either.

And the phone itself?

"If you're after a smartphone with a big screen, big battery and plenty of photography features, but don't want to break the bank, the Samsung Galaxy A51 could well be the phone for you," says TechRadar’s own John McCann.

The best of Android

But the Galaxy A51 is one of Samsung's tasty mid-range phones. Will only an iPhone or top-end Android satisfy? Mobile Phones Direct has deals for those too.

In the Android corner we have the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, a brand new flagship phone with the latest camera and mobile internet tech.

Mobile Phones Direct offers the phone with an O2 contract for just £45 a month, and a £19.99 up-front fee. This includes a massive 60GB of data a month, an allowance so chunky you can let rip and really see what 5G mobile internet can really do.

TechRadar calls the Galaxy S20 an "outstanding handset", for its versatile triple lens rear camera array, the smooth 120Hz screen, and that you don't need clown trousers just to fit the phone in your pocket.

Apple deal of the day

Those who would rather use an iPhone should also consider Mobile Phones Direct's latest iPhone XR deal. At just £30 a month, you end up paying a lot less than you usually would to join the Apple elite.

This O2 contract has a small £29.99 up-front fee, and includes 30GB a data a month as well as unlimited calls and texts.

The iPhone XR is not Apple's latest, most expensive iPhone. But it is similar to the iPhone 11, with a 6.1-inch screen, 12-megapixel primary camera and much better battery life than the iPhones that came before it.

These are just a taster selection of some of the deals you'll find at Mobile Phones Direct. And there are other reasons to shop there too.

Mobile Phones Direct has a price match promise, and will go head-to-head with any Pay Monthly or SIM Only offer from O2, Vodafone or Carphone Warehouse. You get two months of free insurance, delivery is free and Mobile Phones Direct's support lines are open seven days a week.