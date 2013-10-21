PAX Australia 2014 to be held Oct 31 to Nov 2

Still headed to Melbourne, PAX Australia has announced that it will be held later on in the year in 2014 and will be moving to the larger Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

According to the announcement, its new home will be three times the size of this year's Melbourne Showgrounds, so we can expect a lot more stalls, more tickets and a chance to get away from the odd Springtime heatwave or rain as the MCEC is indoors.

The new dates for the popular convention will now be October 31 to November 2, 2014, though no ticket details have been announced yet.

Next year, next gen

The first year to be held outside of North America, the Penny Arcade Expo 2013 in Australia was a sold out event.

Though we didn't get to see much of the Xbox One or the PlayStation 4 until EB Games Expo, we did get to check out the Occulus Rift and gave Aussie devs a chance to shine.

Aussie gamers might still be reeling from EB Games Expo, but with more than a year left until the next conference and next-gen consoles to yet go on sale, not much else has been announced.

And while we use this year to ponder the possible next-gen gaming coming our way, TechRadar will bring you all the latest announcements and news in the lead up to PAX Australia 2014, so make sure to check back.