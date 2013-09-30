EB Games Expo 2013: What to expect from this year's show

With the dust finally settled after the inaugural PAX Australia Expo in Melbourne back in July, excited gamers are already casting their eyes to the future to the next big gaming event, the EB Games Expo in Sydney.

Setting up shop at the Sydney Showgrounds at Olympic Park this weekend between October 4-6, the third annual event is destined to be the biggest one yet for the games retailer.

With more than 30,000 fans gracing the show floor in 2012, EB Games is planning on breaking that record in 2013, thanks to some help from the next generation of consoles.

Already, the show is off to a massive start, with the most expensive ticketing option, the Ultimate Gamer Pass, selling out within three hours of going on sale.

While there are still some tickets to the event on sale, they are selling out quickly, so buying passes sooner than later is a smart option.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about the event, and what you can expect to see from the show when it kicks off in early October.

1. Microsoft Xbox One playable

Finally, Australians will be able to touch it

Microsoft's Xbox One presence at PAX Australia was pitiful. Fortunately for those looking to attend the EB Games Expo, things are looking much more positive.

Announced during a keynote at PAX, Microsoft is bringing more than a hundred Xbox One consoles to the Sydney event, all available to play for the gamers at the show.

This will be the first time the console will be made available to play on Australian shores, making it a must-attend event for anyone wanting to experience the next-gen in the flesh prior to launch.

Despite the massive numbers of consoles available, we still anticipate long lines. If only there was something else to keep us distracted…

2. Sony Playstation 4 playable too

Sweaty hands on a sweaty controller at EB Games Expo

Anything Microsoft can do, Sony can do as well. Weeks after Microsoft confirmed its presence at the EB Games Expo, Sony did the same, confirming that the PS4 will also be playable at the show.

There's no indication of just how many consoles Sony is bringing to this next-gen console battle though.

If they really want to take the fight to Microsoft, expect a similar number on the floor so plenty of people can get their hands on it.

With both consoles getting their first public outing at the expo, expect plenty of bells, whistles and shiny things as the gaming behemoths do their best to draw the gaming hordes' attention to their own stands.

3. Nintendo rounds out the hardware trifecta

While Nintendo doesn't have too much in the way of new hardware to unveil at the show (although we'd be disappointed if we didn't see the Nintendo 2DS somewhere), the family-friendly gaming company has confirmed it's bringing along plenty of software.

3DS gamers will be able to get their hands on The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Sonic Lost World and Professor Layton and the Azran Legacies.

There will also be a chance to get fingers on Pokemon X & Y for the first time.

Wii U gamers will get to experience The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD, Super Mario 3D World, Wii Party U and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

4. Battlefield 4 the masses

You too can shoot things in the face at EB Games Expo

Despite not rocking up to PAX Australia, Electronic Arts is bringing its war fighting Battlefield 4 to Sydney in October.

From all accounts, you should be able to get hands on the next-gen game on a next-gen console, with Microsoft's Xbox One showcasing the fighter.

Whether the game is going to be single-player or multiplayer is as yet unknown, as is whether it will be available on current-gen hardware at the show as well.

Either way, it's going to be playable, which should make plenty of FPS gamers happy.