Fujifilm X-Pro3 confirmed, with a 'hidden' LCD and redesigned EVF

The Fujifilm X-Pro3, which has been eagerly anticipated since the X-T3 launched last year, will be officially announced on October 23, according to the company.

The Japanese firm used its X Summit in Tokyo to announce that the model was indeed on the way – and it's already started a countdown timer to the launch on its website.

We don't know all the specs just yet – indeed, we hardly know any – but Fujifilm did go into details about a handful of new and updated features.

The redesigned LCD screen is one of the most interesting developments. Gone is the fixed LCD screen from the X-Pro2, and in steps a 'hidden' LCD screen, one that faces the camera by default and flips out and down when required.

The back panel has been finished in the same way as the rest of the rear plate, which conceals this screen's presence, all the more so considering the small status LCD screen that's been put in its place.

This all seems to be consistent with the more purist philosophy of the X-Pro line, benefitting those who prefer to have the option of an LCD for waist-level shooting but whose focus will be mainly on viewfinder shooting.

Better viewfinder – and more rugged body

The hybrid viewfinder has also been upgraded from the X-Pro2. The optical component is set to offer a clearer view of the scene, with less distortion and a wider angle of view, according to the company, while the electronic component will benefit from a higher refresh rate and wider color space than before.

This screenshot from the presentation shows the status LCD on the back of the 'hidden' flip-down LCD (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The body is set to be constructed using titanium, and thanks to an extra-strong DURA coating on two of its finishes it should also be 10 times more resistant to scratches than steel, and almost as sturdy as sapphire, according to Fujifilm.

The Film Simulation options are also to get a new addition in the shape of a Classic Negative option.

The camera is also set to be available in DURA titanium and DURA black options, as well as a classic black finish, and as mentioned will be formally announced on October 23. In the meantime, you can watch the announcement in the video above.