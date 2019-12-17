Trending

First Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions call it 'epic' and a 'fitting ending'

The world premiere of Episode 9 happened last night

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere last night, and Disney and Lucasfilm have let attendees tweet their non-spoilery reactions ahead of an official review embargo. The response is mostly very positive, with people praising the film's epic scope, and how it picks up threads from past Star Wars movies like The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. 

The film itself is out on December 20 in the US, though some territories like the UK are getting it a day earlier on December 19. If you want to insulate yourself from all information on the film, though, it might be worth skipping these and waiting for the film to release. 

Let's start with some praise for how the film addresses unanswered questions from the sequel saga:

Now let's transition into some raw emotional Twitter reactions:

Now, let's counterbalance that with some claims the film is a bit overstuffed with plot, and that the addition of Emperor Palpatine isn't entirely successful...

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, meanwhile, calls it "the ultimate fanboy jerkoff", which is quite the turn of phrase. 

That's a lot to take in, but at a cursory glance of Twitter, the response is mostly pretty good. It sounds like we're in for a busy film with a lot of plot. 

Of course, the number one threat to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, who has been the source of all our Star Wars-related conversations and memes for the past month. If he waddles or falls over or eats space noodles in episode 7 of The Mandalorian, so help The Rise of Skywalker: we'll just be watching those gifs on repeat all weekend. 

Look out for our thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker later this week, ahead of its worldwide release. 

