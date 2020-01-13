Clemson vs LSU live stream: how to watch the 2020 College Football National Championship from anywhere

The 2019-20 college football season comes to a conclusion today when the reigning champs, the Clemson Tigers, will face off against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the National Championship. With both teams undefeated, a perfect 15-0 season is at stake, too and we’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Clemson vs LSU live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Clemson vs LSU - when and where? The Clemson Tigers will take on the LSU Tigers at the 70,000+ Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kick-off time is set for 7pm local time, so that’s 8pm ET, 5pm PT or 1am GMT on Tuesday.

Clemson has once again topped the Atlantic Coast conference. During the Tigers last game, the team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 thanks to three touchdowns from star running back Travis Etienne and one from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Will the Clemson Tigers be able to repeat last year’s success and win the College Football Playoffs for a second year in a row?

The LSU Tigers ended the regular season at the top of the SEC West conference after not losing a single game. In their last game, LSU destroyed the Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 with wide receiver Justin Jefferson scoring three touchdowns and tight end Thaddeus Moss scoring two in just the first half of the game. Can LSU bring the same intensity to today’s game against Clemson?

Whether you’re a Clemson Tigers fan in South Carolina, an LSU Tigers fan in Louisiana or just want to tune in to see one of these teams end the season with a perfect record - we’ll show you how to get a Clemson vs LSU live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the College Football National Championship game on ESPN . The network will show the Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, you can also stream this game on ESPN’s website or using the ESPN App but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider.

If you’re not interested in paying for a premium cable subscription just to watch the Clemson vs LSU at the College Football National Championship, don’t worry as there are now a number of different TV streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch today’s game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV $45 per month - Hulu Live gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in most areas as well as to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, ESPN Goal LIne, ESPN College Extra, FS1, FS2, SEC Network, NBCSN and BTN.

$45 per month - Hulu Live gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in most areas as well as to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, ESPN Goal LIne, ESPN College Extra, FS1, FS2, SEC Network, NBCSN and BTN. Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits up its live college football options across its $20 a month Sling Blue plan and $20 a month Sling Orange plan. By combining the two for $35, you’ll get a $5 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network.

$40 per month - Sling TV splits up its live college football options across its $20 a month Sling Blue plan and $20 a month Sling Orange plan. By combining the two for $35, you’ll get a $5 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network. YouTube TV $50 per month - YouTube TV only has one plan that gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, NBCSN, CBSSn, BTN, SEC Network, Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2.

Watch the Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers online from outside your country

If there is no official broadcast option in your country or you're away from your home country and are desperate to catch your domesticcoverage, then you’ll need to use a VPN service to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They're surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN currently available:

Express VPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get three months free on an annual plan. As well as helping you tune into football, VPNs open up a world of blocked websites, international Netflix catalogues and much safer surfing.

How to live stream Clemson vs LSU in Canada

Canadian college football fans will be able to watch today’s game on TSN and the network will show the Clemson Tigers vs LSU Tigers at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Stream Clemson vs LSU live in the UK