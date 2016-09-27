Waylens Horizon in-car camera captures off-road romps and days at the track

The handheld camera market continues to boom. Just weeks after the GoPro Hero5 hit the market, a newcomer (Waylens) is offering its own extreme sports camera for automotive enthusiasts. The Horizon camera suctions to the inside of your windshield, where it's ideally positioned to capture off-road antics and high-speed days at the track.

$499 (approximately £385, or $AUD650) gets you the camera, a steering wheel-mounted remote control, and an on-board diagnostic system (OBD-II) connector that overlays real-time performance data over 1080p HD video. The cam itself is a full-metal barrel that encases a 7-element lens, a Sony CMOS 1/1.8-inch sensor, and an Ambarella video processor. GPS, a 9-axis motion sensor, and a pair of microphones are embedded as well. Folks who pre-order now should receive their unit by October 31, 2016, and at least for now, it appears to ship to US addresses only.

The highlight here is the data. The Bluetooth-enabled connector taps directly into the car's OBD-II computer, grabbing vitals like speed, RPMs, incline angle, location and more.

Once your run is up, the accompanying mobile app is engineered to find the best moments from your footage and create a ready-to-edit clip (see an example below). You're able to select only the vital signs that you want overlaid, and if you're feeling fancy, you can share it to social straight away.

Just make sure not to get too crazy out there – you don't want to make the wrong kind of highlight reel, you know?