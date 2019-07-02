Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III and G5 X Mark II images and specs surface

Convincing images of the Canon PowerShot G7 X III and PowerShot G5 X Mark II models have leaked, along with lists of specs for both cameras.

While neither model has been officially announced by Canon, the images, first seen on Japanese camera-leaking site Nokishita, are either leaked press shots or very good Photoshop jobs by someone with plenty of time to spare.

Nokishita claims that the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (pictured below), whose release has been the subject of speculation for some time, will arrive with a 20.1MP 1-inch back-illuminated sensor, DIGIC 8 processing, and a raw shooting mode that can capture images at 30fps, along with 4K video and 120fps recording to Full HD.

The site claims the G5 X Mark II will sport similar specs to the G7 X Mark III, albeit with a stacked 20.1MP 1-inch sensor and a 5x optical zoom that works between a 35mm-equivalent range of 24-120mm. The existing PowerShot G5 X already offers a 20MP 1-inch sensor, although this isn't claimed to have a stacked architecture.

It also claims the model will capture 4K video recording and 120fps shooting in Full HD, which is more believable with the inclusion of the newer DIGIC 8 processor. The G5 X offers the previous DIGIC 6 engine, and video recording is capped at Full HD.

The design of the G5 X Mark II veers significantly away from the existing PowerShot G5 X. Instead of the G5 X's centrally-placed electronic viewfinder, which gives it an almost DSLR-like design, the viewfinder appears to be hidden hidden in the flat top plate when not in use – much like on Sony's RX100 Mark VI and previous models in the RX100 series.

Other specs across both models are said to include a 3.5mm mic input and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There's no word o n when the models will be announced or prices, but if it all turns out to be legit we'll have all the details right here.