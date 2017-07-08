Fantastic beast tech: the wacky world of animal wearables

There are plenty of pet trackers out there that alert you when your dog or cat is moving around, and cameras that let you check in on them. Pawscam is a bit different, though – it's like a GoPro for your dog.

The Pawscam hangs from your dog’s collar, and automatically starts capturing video when it thinks something interesting is going on. It’s driven by AI, but let’s be honest, it’s not going to be close to sentience.

“Standing up, rolling, chasing, jumping, licking, or barking” are what set Pawscam rolling, and it snaps six-second videos at a time, primed for social media. With great power comes great responsibility, though, eh? Don’t be a Pawscam pest.

You can also remotely hook into the camera to see what your pet is up to whenever you like.