Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini cases to protect your new phone

Apple’s latest line of iPhones has been revealed, and while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini aren’t as eye-wateringly expensive as the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max models, you’ll want to keep your new handset looking shiny.

Considering an iPhone that has been looked after usually holds a fair bit of its value, there’s also a financial incentive to ensure your device survives anything daily life may throw at it.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a few case suggestions for each that’ll ensure your phone is protected, stylish, and in some cases more useful than ever, by using Apple’s new MagSafe technology. All of the cases below come in both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini varieties.

To create this list, we've scoured the web for the cases we're most impressed by. We've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at the time of writing - however, some variation may occur over time.

(Image credit: Oterkin)

1. Oterkin iPhone 12 Case Gets the job done Check Mighty Ape Rugged Built-in screen protector Not particularly attractive

Offering a compact case with water and dust resistance built-in, as well as a screen protector, the Oterkin may not be a looker but it will undoubtedly keep your phone dry, safe, and in one piece.

Despite its chunky charm, it still supports wireless charging, while shock-absorption ensures your pride and joy will survive longer than it would without this case.

(Image credit: Smartish)

2. Smartish Gripzilla Armor Case Protects your investment Durable Integrated grip Arguably not the most visually appealing case

Smartish’s Gripzilla has garnered a reputation for being a sturdy case, and the iPhone 12 and 12 mini variants are no different.

The name comes from a handy indented grip on the side that helps mold it to your hand, while the back is sleek and protective.

It’s not the most stylish case, but it’s sure to protect your phone with minimal fuss and can be customized with the Smartish design studio.

(Image credit: Nudient)

3. Nudient Thin V3 Case Understated design and gorgeous colors Available in a variety of colors Magnets help hold the case in place Lack of bulk may mean it’s not as drop-resistant as some others

Arguably the best-looking case on this list, the Nudient looks great but has some nifty features to match.

An inner suede fabric layer prevents dust scratching your device, while the outside has three layers of rubberized material to make it easy to hold.

Finally, Nudient magnets help the case stay in place, as well as making the case easy to remove.

Check out the Nudient Thin V3 iPhone 12 case here or the Nudient Thin V3 iPhone 12 mini case here.

(Image credit: Pipetto)

4. Pipetto Origami Folio Three accessories in one Incredibly versatile Solid all-round protection May offer too many options for basic users

Pipetto’s Origami Folio cases are manufactured using anti-microbial and anti-bacterial materials which continue working months or years into use, and it’s a sturdy case, too.

The real draw, though, is likely to be in the multiple ways you can tweak the rear cover into a stand for landscape movie-watching or portrait FaceTime calls.

Check out the Pipetto Origami Folio iPhone 12 case here and the Pipetto Origami Folio iPhone 12 mini case here.

(Image credit: Ted Baker / Pro Porta)

5. Ted Baker Mirror Case from Pro Porta Big-name brand at a decent price Handy mirror Protects the display Not as durable on the edges

Ted Baker and Pro Porta’s range offers some gorgeous designs, with a 'Folio' style display cover that offers a mirror for makeup emergencies and selfie preparation.

While it may not protect the edges of your device as well as it protects the screen, it does offer a name brand if that’s your thing.

(Image credit: Spigen)

6. Spigen Slim Armor Case Slim and smart Slimline Includes a kickstand May not survive more than a few drops

Spigen already offers a whole host of iPhone 12 cases, but this one caught our eye for its slender frame, although we wonder if it’s less durable because of it.

In any case, the rear panel snaps onto the border around the phone to double up protection, and the kickstand is handy if you’re planning to watch a movie or two.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe You get what you pay for Plenty of color options Ability to add accessories Expensive

Apple’s silicone cases might not be the cheapest on offer, but the variety of colors and solid construction make them an easy contender.

New this year is the company’s MagSafe technology which not only allows devices to charge more efficiently, but secures cases in place and allows for accessories to 'piggyback' on your phone, like a leather wallet for storing cards (sold separately for another $59 / £59 / AU$89).

(Image credit: Mujjo)

8. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case A touch of class Great leather feel Has a card compartment Pricey

Another expensive option, but the Mujjo Full Leather case offers a sleek design in multiple color options as well as an integrated card compartment.

The material is “grippy”, which should help prevent mishaps, and it's made from full-grain leather, so is durable enough to survive more than a few drops, too.

Check out the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet iPhone 12 case here and the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet iPhone 12 mini case here.

(Image credit: Bandolier)

9. Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier Something a little different Versatile Hidden compartment No protection for the device’s display

One that can help your iPhone complement your outfit, this clever 'Bandolier' style case will keep your iPhone handy at all times thanks to an over-the-shoulder design.

Its open-face design means you’ll want to make sure you don’t swing it into any hard surfaces, but a hidden compartment on the rear allows you to carry any bank cards or ID with you.

The strap is detachable, too.

Check out the Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier here.

(Image credit: Greenwich England)

10. Greenwich Blake Leather Case Wrap your phone in luxury Lovely texture Plenty of grip Very expensive

When the folks at Greenwich add luxury to a case’s name, they aren’t kidding - these are made from the same materials that Bentley interiors are made of.

Offering a Folio case with internal card storage and the option of a brass or gunmetal finish, there’s also a snap-back compartment on the rear to allow for extra storage.

Check out the Greenwich Blake Leather iPhone 12 case here and the Greenwich Blake Leather iPhone 12 mini case here.