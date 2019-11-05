The best cheap fitness trackers: the top affordable sport bands to keep you fit

Over the space of a few years, activity trackers, which started out as humble pedometers for step counting, have now evolved into powerful wrist-worn training partners.

The good news is that even some of the more advanced trackers that offer sleep analysis and heart rate monitoring can be bought for under $100/£100, and we’ve curated a list of the best among them.

Track steps, calories burned, heart rate, distance traveled and sleep with this latest generation of activity trackers. What they all have in common is they can help anyone go from unhealthy to fit and have an affordable price tag too.

The products below are an impartial list drawn from our in-depth reviews. So be sure to click through to the full reviews to find out more.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

As you're looking for a more affordable choice, the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period may be the best time for you to buy your new fitness trackers. We anticipate that some of the devices listed below will get discounted, but it won't be huge amount considering they're already relatively affordable so if you need a tracker right now you're unlikely to regret buying one.

Best cheap fitness trackers at a glance:

Fitbit Inspire HR Huawei Band 3 Pro Honor Band 5 Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Garmin Vivofit 4 Amazfit Bip Moov Now Samsung Galaxy Fit e Garmin Vivosmart 3 Samsung Galaxy Fit

Best cheap fitness trackers

Image 1 of 3 Image Credit: Fitbit Image 2 of 3 Image Credit: Fitbit Image 3 of 3 Image Credit: TechRadar

1. Fitbit Inspire HR

Inspiration to get off the sofa

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Premium design

Lots of tracked metrics

Lacks swim tracking

No contactless payments

This is the first time a Fitbit device has made its way into the top five in our best cheap fitness tracker list for a long time. The new Fitbit Inspire HR is a great fitness tracker overall, but it isn't the most affordable device in this list.

Although you'll pay extra than you would for a lot of the other devices surrounding it here, Fitbit has created a overall easy to use package with a very attractive design.

It doesn't feature GPS, which a lot of the other trackers on this list do offer though. Instead you'll get access to Fitbit's app, an accurate heart rate monitor and a variety of workouts directly from your wrist.

Read the full Fitbit Inspire HR review

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Huawei Image 3 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 4 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 5 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar

2. Huawei Band 3 Pro

Both style and substance on a budget

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 14 days standby | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Great battery life

Good looking color screen

GPS can be slow to lock

No 'breathing' feature

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is one of our very favorite cheap fitness trackers. Considering its low price, there's a lot to love about this health band.

It comes with GPS on board, an accurate heart rate tracker, a waterproof design and there's even a color screen to display all of your stats. That's not a combination of features you'll get from every tracker on this list.

If you're after a fitness-first device, the Huawei Band 3 Pro should be good for you with its accurate GPS and heart rate monitor but there isn't much more here to get excited about. That said, at this price you can't really ask for much more.

Read our Huawei Band 3 Pro review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

3. Honor Band 5

An affordable upgrade

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 14 days of low use | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Improved sleep tracking

Expanded exercise roster

Screen sometimes unresponsive

Notifications temperamental

Like most cheap fitness trackers the Honor Band 5 stands out mostly for its very low price, but it’s also a very solid band and a step up from the Honor Band 4.

It’s waterproof to 5ATM, so naturally swim tracking is included, alongside tracking for all sorts of activities you’ll do on dry land, such as running, cycling and cross-training.

Of course given how cheap this is you might mostly want it just as a pedometer, and the Honor Band 5 works well there too, with accurate step tracking.

The Honor Band 5 also includes a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking – and it provides more detail on your slumber than the Honor Band 4 did. Plus you can get up to a week of life out of it with normal use, so you won’t need to take it off to charge at night.

The screen can be sluggish and the design is nothing special, but with everything else the Honor Band 5 offers, coupled with its low price, it’s a worthy inclusion in this list.

Read our Honor Band 5 review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

4. Xiaomi Mi Band 4

One of the cheapest around

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: AMOLED | Thickness: N/A | Battery: Up to 20 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Waterproof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Very cheap

Slimline design

No GPS

Doesn't auto-stop tracking

This is the cheapest fitness you'll find on our list, and for that reason it's one of the best choices for your wrist. It's not a completely useless device, as often trackers can be around this price, as it can accurately check a variety of workouts while looking good.

It comes with a battery life that should last just under a month depending on how much you'll be using it, and there is lots of fitness tech built-in. There's no GPS, but it comes with a heart rate monitor and tracking tech for your daily step and workouts too.

Unlike previous versions of the Xiaomi Mi Band, this one comes with a color display for the first time. That allows you to install some vibrant watch faces and make your tracker look better than as if it just had a black and white screen.

It's not the most attractive fitness tracker you can buy, but it has a slimline design and it's light so you won't really notice you've got this on your wrist.

Read the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 review

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Garmin) Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4 Image Credit: Garmin

5. Garmin Vivofit 4

A year-long battery with a screen

Compatibility: : iOS and Android | Display: Transflective 8-colour MIP | Thickness: 9.4mm | Battery: 1-year | Charging method: 2 x SR43 user-replaceable | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

1 year battery life

Color screen

No GPS or heart rate

Uninspiring design

The key addition over the entry-level Vivofit 3 is the always-on, color display that’s visible in sunlight. This is remarkably achieved without sacrificing the year-long battery life of the stellar third edition. Basic stats like steps, distance, calories and sleep are covered off, while there’s also automatic activity detection thanks to the Move IQ system.

Thanks to the Garmin Connect app you can also customize the display, while setting timers and alarms directly from the wrist. Best of all the Vivofit 4 it also 20 per cent cheaper than the Vivofit 3’s 2015 launch price. Of course you’ll miss out on premium features like heart rate tracking and GPS, but that’s to be expected at this price.

Read the Garmin Vivofit 4 review

Image 1 of 3 Image Credit: Amazfit Image 2 of 3 Image Credit: Amazfit Image 3 of 3 Image Credit: Amazfit

6. Amazfit Bip

A great value fitness tracker with an amazing battery life

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LCD Color | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 45 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: 68 | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Incredible value

Nice design

Good app

Awkward UI

Light on supported workouts

The Bip is a really capable but really simple fitness watch that we referred to in our full review as "the layman's Apple Watch" and we stand by the nickname.

In terms of a super rich experience and high performance, it can't compete with Apple. Not at all. But for its extremely budget-friendly price tag, the Amazfit Bip is a competent fitness tracker that has a few awesome tricks up its sleeve - most notably the fact it can last more than 30 days on a single charge.

If you’re after a simple wearable that can push notifications from your smartphone, wake you up with a dedicated alarm, and track your workouts with built-in GPS, and more, the Bip makes a strong case for itself.

Gift-wise it's a great buy for anyone who is in the market for a cheap and cheerful fitness device. Its simple set-up also makes it a good choice for complete fitness tech beginners.

Read the Amazfit Bip review

Image 1 of 3 Image Credit: Moov Image 2 of 3 Image Credit: Moov Image 3 of 3 Image Credit: Moov

7. Moov Now

A tracker tuned to you

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: LED | Thickness: TBC | Battery: 6 months | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Swim-proof | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Accurate tracking

Long battery life

No display

Costs extra for heart rate

The Moov Now may be a few years old, but it's still one of the best movement trackers out there thanks to its 9-axis accelerometer - the same one used in missile navigation systems. As a result it can not only track your daily steps, calories and the like, but also other movements. That means guided, personalized training feedback.

The Moov Now can measure running impact, gym repetitions and swimming strokes, so you can work out with a virtual personal trainer that knows exactly how well you’re doing and can tell you how to improve.

It’s also waterproof and lasts a good six months before the watch battery needs swapping out. Buy this if you're looking for an affordable yet impressive fitness tracker that doesn't constantly try to distract you from your fitness.

Read the Moov Now review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

8. Samsung Galaxy Fit e

The first from Samsung

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: Around a week | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Doesn't cost much

Accurate activity tracking

You'll need two apps

Battery life can vary

Samsung never used to make affordable fitness trackers, and considering the Galaxy Fit e is the company's first attempt it has ranked pretty well in this list.

You won't get GPS on this tracker, but it comes with a lot of other features you'll want including activity tracking, a water-resistant design and a strong battery life that should last a whole week.

There's a heart rate monitor and a variety of other fitness tracking features you'll want to make the most out of too.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Fit e review

Image 1 of 3 Image Credit: Garmin Image 2 of 3 Image credit: TechRadar Image 3 of 3 Image credit: TechRadar

9. Garmin Vivosmart 3

A lot of smarts considering the cost

Compatibility: iOS and Android | Display: Black and white | Thickness: 9.8mm | Battery: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary wired | IP rating: Water resistant | Connectivity: Bluetooth

Counts reps

Automatic activity tracking

No GPS

Wake movement sensing isn't always great

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 may have since been launched, but that just makes the Vivosmart 3 suitable for our best cheap fitness tracker list as the price has dropped down - and continues to.

It's not the most affordable activity tracking band on this list, but it's one of the best looking and it'll show all of your stats on its small display including your rep count and other exercises too.

There's no GPS on this tracker, so this is very much designed for the gym go-er rather than a runner plus the Garmin app is second to none offering you all of your stats in an easy to read format.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

10. Samsung Galaxy Fit

Not quite fit enough

Screen: Yes | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No | Battery life: 7-8 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS

Color screen with solid brightness

Good battery life

Bad distance tracking

No GPS or connected GPS

The Samsung Galaxy Fit isn’t as cheap or good value as the Samsung Galaxy Fit e, but it still scrapes into this list thanks to week-long battery life and a bright, colorful touchscreen.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit also includes a heart rate monitor, which is a fairly standard feature now even at the entry level, but still not guaranteed. It can track a range of activities, including running, swimming and cycling, and it’s smart enough to automatically start and pause tracking.

There’s sleep and stress tracking too – the latter of which isn’t quite a standard fitness tracker feature just yet. However, the Galaxy Fit is held back by the lack of even connected GPS, along with poor distance tracking and a fiddly strap.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Fit review

