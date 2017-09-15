Best bezel-less phones you can buy in India

Smartphones with ultra thin bezels are the new fad these days, with companies like Apple too giving in and launching a bezel-less iPhone. Xiaomi revived the interest in bezel-less phones with its Mi MIX last year, but companies like LG have been launching phones with thin bezels for a few years now. LG has even gone on to launch a phone in the mid-range, taking this bezel-less buzz to the mass market.

While Apple has not been the first company to launch a bezel-less smartphone, the launch of the iPhone X with edge-to-edge display is already generating a lot of buzz. Some may feel it is eerily like the Essential Phone, however, it is expected to sell in the millions starting from November 3rd.

In this post today, we track the smartphone industry and tell you which are the best bezel-less phones that you can buy in India. Note that some phones like the iPhone X and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 are not yet available for purchase, but they are confirmed to launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

After the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note 7 due to exploding batteries, Samsung has made a successful comeback with the Galaxy Note 8. It comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 83.2%. Powered by the Octa-core Exynos 8895 processor, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual 12MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with minimal bezels on top and bottom and the InfinityEdge design makes the device very easy to hold despite a big display. Samsung has decided to play it safe with the Galaxy Note 8 as the device comes with a 3,300mAh battery, which is not enough for such a feature-packed device.

Coming to the pricing of the device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been priced at Rs. 67,990 and will be available from Amazon India, Samsung online store and Samsung authorized retailers starting from September 21.

Read: Galaxy Note 8 Review

iPhone X

The newly launched 10th anniversary special edition iPhone, the iPhone X is the first device from Apple that comes with minimal bezels. It comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 82.9%.

The edge-to-edge display on the iPhone X is a substantial change from the usual Apple iPhone devices which see minimal change. To facilitate the edge-to-edge display, Apple has removed the home button, along with TouchID, which has been replaced by FaceID. The iPhone X comes with an Apple A11 Bionic Chipset, 3GB RAM, 64GB / 256GB internal storage options, dual 12MP primary cameras and a 7MP front camera.

Apple has crossed the Rs. 1,00,000 mark with the iPhone X. The 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 89,000 and the 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,02,000.

Read: iPhone X Review

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Coming back to Samsung, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two more devices that come with a minimal bezel display. The devices come with a screen-to-body ratio of 83.6% and 84%, respectively. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity displays respectively.

Powered by the Exynos 8895 processor, the Galaxy S8 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the Galaxy S8+ is available in 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. Both the devices come with a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera.

Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been priced at Rs. 57,900. Interestingly, there is a difference of only Rs. 1,000 in the two variants of the Galaxy S8+, with the 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 64,990 and the 6GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 65,990.

Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 Review

Read: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Review

LG G6

LG G6 is another excellent device with minimal bezels and a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ IPS LCD FullVision Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 78.6% and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance.

In terms of specifications, the LG G6 comes with a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, dual 13MP primary cameras and a 5MP secondary camera. LG has used a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel and a Gorilla Glass 3 on the front of the G6.

Coming to the pricing, the LG G6 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 37,800 and for Rs. 37,885 on Flipkart.

Read: LG G6 Review

Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi has launched the successor of its first bezel-less device, the Mi Mix in China. The Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 80.8% and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Coming to the hardware, it comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and will be available in 64GB /128GB /256GB internal storage variants. A limited-edition Mi Mix 2 with a unibody ceramic design will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of optics, it comes with a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera that has been placed at the bottom bezel.

While Manu Kumar Jain, VP, and Managing director Xiaomi India has confirmed the launch of the Mi Mix 2 in India, the company has not revealed any information about the pricing and availability of the device. Let’s take a look at the Chinese pricing of the device to get an estimate.

The 64GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,299 (Rs. 32,300), the 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs. 35,300) and the 256GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs. 39,200). The limited-edition Mi Mix 2 has been priced at CNY 4,699 (RS. 46,100).

LG Q6

The LG Q6 can be considered as the budget version of the G6. Just like the G6, the Q6 also comes with a FullVision display and downgraded hardware. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD+ FullVision

display with a resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 78% and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

It comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and is MIL-STD-810G compliant. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

Coming to the pricing, the LG Q6 has been priced at Rs. 14,990 and is available exclusively on Amazon India.

Read: LG Q6 Review

Micromax Canvas Infinity

Wrapping up the article with the cheapest bezel-less device, let’s take a look at the Micromax Canvas Infinity. It comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity Display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 77.2% and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 16MP secondary camera and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat with a promised upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity has been priced competitively at Rs. 9,999 and is available exclusively from Amazon India.