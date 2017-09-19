Aussies can already score 20% off the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus on eBay

Apple's latest flagship handsets, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus , have only been available to pre-order for a few days, but there's already a way to save some dosh on before they've even been released.

All you need to do is head to Dick Smith’s eBay store to get 20% off the launch price of not just the latest iPhones, but every single Apple product that’s listed on the site.

That means you can get the 64GB iPhone 8 for $862.40 and the 256GB version for $999.20 – a rare opportunity when iPhones at launch are below the four-figure price point.

If you’re after the larger phone with the dual camera, the iPhone 8 Plus bought via Dick Smith’s sale will cost you $982.40 for the 64GB model, but the higher storage version doesn’t seem to be listed on the site.

Here are the various colour options you can get for both flagships:

To get this discount, however, you will have to use the voucher code PHONE8 at checkout, which will even apply to the cost of postage. You will, however, need to wait until November for delivery.

Keep in mind that the stock is imported, so make the purchase only if you’re comfortable using an imported model. Thankfully, your purchase will still be covered under warranty in Australia.

More Apple goodies

The latest iPhones aren’t the only Apple products on sale. You can bag a pair of AirPods for $175.20 by using the same voucher code, or even get yourself a brand-new 13-inch 128GB MacBook Pro for $1,497.60 .

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch 3 haven’t begun yet, but the Apple Watch 2 is still a top smartwatch, and you can get one for just over $432 , down from $540.

Older iPhone models are also on offer, alongside iPads, older MacBooks, MacBook Airs and the Apple TV.

You'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the discounts on your chosen Apple product, as the sale ends on September 25, 2017.