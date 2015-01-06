The Phaz P2 headphones will charge your phone as you listen

Get juiced up while you get pumped up

There are more headphones around than days in the year, but the Phaz P2 manage to do something a little different - they charge your phone.

The heaphones' integrated 1200mAh battery helps power the integrated amplifier and bass boost, but you can also use it as an external battery pack for your phone.

On the underside of one of the ear cups is a USB port covered by a rubbery flap. You just plug in your normal phone cable to get an emergency juice-up.

1200mAh is enough to get you at least 50 per cent charge with most phones, apart from giganto-devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

Design in action

Phaz says it has used carbon fibre in the P2 headphones to keep weight down and ensure it doesn't feel like there's a pack of Duracells strapped to your head.

Clearly out to court those who might otherwise snag a pair of Beats Studios, the Phaz P2 feature an active bass boost, meaning it uses a bit of power rather than just weak, often-distorting EQ.

The Phaz P2 use 40mm drivers and offer dual 3.5mm sockets: one to plug into your source and another to let you share your tunes with someone else.

Phaz says the P2 headphones won't be out until April, but with eye-catching features and a powerful two-tone look, they're sure to attract a bit of attention. The Phaz P2 come with orange, purple, green or black pads and will cost $249 (around £165/AU$306).