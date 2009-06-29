Over 1 million apply for iTunes Live tickets

Glastonbury is over, but we are more excited about Apple's iTunes Live festival running every evening through July at Camden's Roundhouse

Apple has just sent word that Brits have already made over a million applications for the freebie tickets up for grabs for next month's iTunes Live festival at Camden's infamous Roundhouse.

iTunes Live: London Festival '09 is Apple's third attempt at owning the summer festival season in the city, running every night between 1 and 31 July.

Don't you forget about…

If you still fancy your chances at nabbing a free ticket to see Oasis, Graham Coxon, Snow Patrol, Kasabian, Simple Minds and/or loads of other top bands next month, then you can head over to www.ituneslive.co.uk or Facebook now.

See you at the bar. Here's the full line-up, if you need reminding:

2 July - Fightstar + In Case 0f Fire

3 July - Jack Penate + Golden Silvers

4 July - Flo Rida + Ironik

5 July - Snow Patrol + Silversun Pickups + Animal Kingdom

6 July - Franz Ferdinand + Passion Pit

8 July - David Guetta

10 July - Paolo Nutini + Marina and the Diamonds + Milow

11 July - La Roux + Dan Black

14 July - Placebo

15 July - Friendly Fires + Magistrates

16 July - Simple Minds

17 July - Noisettes + Skint & Demoralised

18 July - Calvin Harris + Miike Snow

19 July - Bat For Lashes + Polly Scattergood

20 July - Bloc Party + Delphic

21 July - Oasis + The Enemy

22 July - Kasabian + Twisted Wheel

23 July - Graham Coxon + Esser

26 July - Madeleine Peyroux + Imelda May

27 July - The Saturdays + Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Girls Cant Catch

28 July - Amadou & Mariam

29 July - Simian Mobile Disco

30 July - The Hoosiers

31 July - Mika + Erik Hassle

Each performance will be recorded and sold on iTunes. Should you fail to nab yourself a freebie.