Apple’s cheaper MacBook affirmed again, but likely won’t debut next week

If you were hoping to see Apple’s oft-rumored, cheaper 13-inch MacBook 2018 model, then you might want to level your expectations. Apple sources have reportedly told Bloomberg that “it probably won’t be ready in time for next week.”

Of course, next week holds Apple’s March 27 keynote event in Chicago , apparently focusing on education products and services with the tagline of 'Let's take a field trip.’

Read more: iPad Air (2019)

Bloomberg reports to have received further affirmation of a cheaper MacBook in the works while learning of a classroom-oriented iPad.

That said, next week likely won’t be the venue for this long-awaited revival of the affordable MacBook. And, more affordable it shall be, with these sources again confirming its own reports and others that this Apple laptop will come in below the $1,000 or £1,000 price point.

A cheaper MacBook for learning, work and play?

These reports come at a time wherein Apple’s rivals are catching up to it in the education sector, where the firm made its name with computers and laptops for high school and university-level students. However, Apple’s purported omission of this device from the March 27 proceedings could be telling.

Apple may very well position this cheaper MacBook toward students. But, if it’s to miss next week’s education-focused event, it’s entirely possible for Apple to maintain a wider appeal for this would-be device.

At any rate, keep it locked here for the latest from Apple’s announcements next week, and fingers crossed we’ll see this new, more affordable MacBook sooner rather than later.