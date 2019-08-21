Apple TV Plus could let you download shows for offline play

Apple TV Plus is set to hit our screens later this year, but the finer details of how the interface of the TV streaming service will work, and the exact features that will come with it, have continued to elude us. A new Apple TV Plus leak, however, may have given us a neat tidbit about its offline functionality.

According to MacRumors, there are strings of code in macOS Catalina – the latest Mac operating system – that refer to the upcoming Apple TV Plus platform.

These sections of code refer to a 'download limit' for Apple TV Plus shows, suggesting that you'll be able to download a limited number of TV show episodes and the like, much as you can with Netflix or Amazon Prime Video (though neither service offered this at launch). Other services like Hulu, however, still don't offer this functionality, so it could still help make Apple TV Plus compete in the TV streaming market.

Flexible viewing

Other strands of code refer to restrictions on simultaneous streaming, meaning you're unlikely to be able to watch shows on as many screens as you like as the same time – although Apple could well offer more premium pricing plans that are more flexible in this respect.

With Apple aiming for quality over quantity – and having a keen eye for Oscars season, and a star-studded lineup of shows including Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell's The Morning Show, it will be crucial for the service's features to aid users' viewing habits – and offline watching would be a boon for those who like to catch up on TV shows and films on their commute, or in places where they don't have strong internet access.