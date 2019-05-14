Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 now available on Samsung's 2019 smart TVs

Earlier this year, it was announced that Apple's new focus on streaming and subscription services would extend to Samsung's smart TVs, with the Cupertino company bringing a dedicated Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 support to the Korean company's tellies.

As of today, that functionality has arrived in Australia for all 2019 Samsung smart TVs, as well as select 2018 models, via a firmware update.

Owners of compatible Samsung smart TVs should theoretically receive a notification asking them to install the latest firmware update in short order. However, if this prompt doesn't appear automatically, owners can also manually update their television's firmware by going to Settings, then selecting on Support, and finally selecting 'Software Update'.

Once the television's firmware is updated, the new Apple TV app should appear in the TV's pop-up launcher.

As for AirPlay 2 support, users will have to restart their televisions in order for the new feature to take effect. Once that's has been done, Apple device users will be able to cast content to the Samsung TV from their iPhone or iPad.