Samsung's 2019 smart TVs are getting Apple's iTunes and AirPlay 2 support

In a move that marks a shift in Apple’s business model, the Cupertino firm has decided to play nice with rival Samsung and offer iTunes support on the latter’s 2019 smart TV range. Outside of Windows PCs, this is the first time iTunes content will be available on a non-Apple product.

Samsung announced the partnership on Sunday, stating that a dedicated iTunes app – called iTunes Movies and TV Shows – will be available on its 2019 smart TV range around March or April of this year. This could be a precursor to Apple’s much-talked-about family-friendly video streaming service that’s supposed to rival Netflix.

The 2018 Samsung smart TV range will receive the app after a firmware update.

This partnership will allow Samsung TV owners across more than 100 countries to buy and rent video content from iTunes or watch shows and movies already purchased from iTunes.

Keeping it private

According to Samsung, iTunes content will be integrated with its smart TV's search feature and Bixby voice assistant.

Using a smart TV, however, opens the doors to users being tracked, including everything you stream via built-in apps.

Apple, a great proponent of user privacy, has guaranteed that the ad-tracking feature on Samsung smart TVs will be inaccessible within the new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app.

Across the airwaves

iPhone and iPad owners who own, or plan to purchase, a Samsung smart TV, outside of the 100 countries will also be able to access their iTunes libraries via AirPlay 2. This is Apple’s upgraded Wi-Fi streaming technology that allows users to stream videos, audio and photos from their Apple handheld devices directly to their TV.

Samsung says AirPlay 2 support will be available to customers in 190 countries on its smart TVs, “including QLED 4K and 8K TVs , The Frame and Serif lifestyle TVs, as well as other Samsung UHD and HD models”.