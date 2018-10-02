Apple rolls out Business Chat worldwide so you can talk to brands on your iPhone

Apple has rolled out its Business Chat feature worldwide, bringing you the ability to chat with specific brands from your iPhone and iPad.

The service has been available for a while in the US, but today marks the first time the service has hit more territories including the UK, Australia, Japan, Singapore and several European nations.

You interact with the brands via the Messages app on your iPhone or iPad and it works in the same way as any other iMessage conversation.

As well as asking questions and inquiring about orders, opening hours and reservations, Business Chat also allows you to make purchases through the message stream.

In the UK, users can chat to energy firm nPower about Smart Meters. You'll reach a real person and you will always be in control of whether you share any contact information with them.

You can launch a chat in the Messages app by visiting the "Contact Us" page on nPower's website on your phone and tapping the "Chat with Messages" button.

New brands on board

As part of the international launch, Apple has confirmed 30 new brands have joined the service, and the full list of companies who are signed up is below.

Apple says more brands will join the service in time, but for now there's no word on who may be lining up an entry.

Europe

Matchesfashion (UK)

nPower (UK)

Robins & Day (UK)

buddybank (Italy)

Engie (France)

La Redoute (France)

AXA Insurance (Switzerland)

Swisscom (Switzerland)

Vodafone Germany

NH Hotels (Europe)

North America

1800 Contacts

DirecTV Now

Fairmont Hotels including the Claremont Club & Spa in Berkeley

Kimpton Hotels

Freshly

Macerich Malls including Scottsdale Fashion Square and Santa Monica Place

Mall of America

Men's Wearhouse

Jos A. Bank

Overstock.com

Quicken Loans

SnapTravel (US, Canada)

West Elm

Hendrick Automotive Group

Four Seasons (Canada) is expanding to 88 properties around the globe, 100+ languages

Lithia Group

Worldwide

Burberry

Asia