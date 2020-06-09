Apple iMac with AMD Navi GPU could debut at WWDC

Apple reportedly plans to unveil a new iMac at WWDC later this month.

That's according to tipster Sonny Dickson, who claims that a new iMac will be shown off at Apple's typically software-focused event on 22 June.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion driveJune 9, 2020

The desktop machine, which hasn’t seen an update since March 2019, will reportedly arrive with iPad Pro design language and Pro Display-like bezels, according to the leak, which suggests that the iMac could be made available in a new Space Grey color option and that the machine's unsightly black bezels could finally become a thing of the past.

We've rounded up the best monitors of 2020 so far

Best Mac 2020: the best Macs to buy this year

Check out our in-depth iMac Pro review

Talk of smaller bezels adds weight to previous rumours that Apple's next iMac lineup will introduce an all-new 23-inch model that will retain the same physical size as the existing 21.5-inch model

Dickson also reveals that, under the hood, the new iMac will sport Apple’s T2 security chip for the first time, along with an AMD Navi GPU.

The arrival of the 2020 iMac will also signal the death of the Fusion drive, according to the leak, with Apple set to abandon spinning hard drives in favor of an all-SSD lineup.

Up in ARMs

Though Apple reportedly plans to announce its first ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC, the new iMac will almost certainly be powered by an Intel chip.

Earlier rumours suggested that the 2020 iMac will adopt Intel's 10th-generation Comet Lake processors, including the 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K. This is the successor to the octa-core Intel Core i9-9900K chip that Apple uses in the current top of the range ‌iMac.

It remains unclear which Navi GPU this processor will come paired with, though previous rumours had suggested that the 2020 iMac could adopt AMD's incoming Navi 21 graphics, which will be based on Team Red's RDNA 2 architecture.

Apple’s WWDC keynote will take place on 22 June, so it won’t be long until we find out more.