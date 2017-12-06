Amazon Prime Video has finally landed on Apple TV

Around six months after it was first promised to be coming “later this year” by Tim Cook, the Amazon Prime Video app has finally arrived on the Apple TV. It is indeed still “later this year” but barely.

On the iTunes store, the iOs app has been updated to version 5.0, bringing support for the iPhone X as well as universal search. Most notably, though, the tvOS app is now available on Apple TVs from the third generation and later.

This is something of a boon for the Apple TV – having Amazon Prime alongside other popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu means it’s more in line with the competition and more of an attractive streaming proposition to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Prime viewing

It's also excellent news for Apple TV 4K owners as the addition of Amazon's streaming service means the library of 4K content available to them has increased significantly.

The arrival of Amazon’s app on Apple TV suggest a significant improvement in relations between the companies and makes it more likely than ever that we could see the Apple TV return to Amazon store listings.

The Apple TV hasn’t appeared for sale on Amazon since October 2015 after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said his company wouldn’t sell the streaming box unless it supported the Prime Video app.

It would, he explained, be disappointing for Amazon customers to purchase a product from its site only to find it didn’t support Amazon’s services.

Now that this problem has been solved, perhaps that situation will change.